AltaPointe Health Hosts Hiring Event on Feb. 8 to Expand Team

Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your career journey, AltaPointe offers various positions that cater to different skill sets. Attendees will have the chance to engage in one-on-one discussions, participate in informative sessions, and gain insights into the thriving work environment offered.

"We are excited to welcome new talents to our team and believe this hiring event will be a great opportunity for both candidates and our organization to find the perfect fit," Kraver added.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, and don't miss the chance to take the next step in your career with AltaPointe Health. No appointment or experience is necessary to attend or to be hired. Qualified candidates could walk away with a job. For more information, visit https://altapointe.org/services/altapointe-careers/

AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing behavioral and primary healthcare. It provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama each year. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. With an even greater focus on the patient's whole health, it operates Accordia Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center with six clinic sites. J. Tuerk Schlesinger is its chief executive officer.

