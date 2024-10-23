AltaPointe Health marks National Pharmacy Week by recognizing the contributions of its pharmacy team to patient care

One of the greatest joys of my job is knowing that we're able to get our consumers their medications at an affordable price and know that it makes a real difference in their lives. Post this

AltaPointe Health operates two outpatient and two inpatient pharmacies. In 2023, AltaPointe pharmacists filled 76,085 prescriptions, including new prescriptions and refills. It serves adults and children in Baldwin, Mobile and Talladega counties.

"I am a pharmacy technician at AltaPointe's adult outpatient office, and I absolutely love the team I work with," said Aladriane Cooks, pharmacy technician. "One of the greatest joys of my job is knowing that we're able to get our consumers their medications at an affordable price and know that it makes a real difference in their lives."

"I've always wanted to be a pharmacist," said Lisa Young. "My Mother was a nurse, and I've always known that I wanted to work in healthcare. Pharmacy allows me to help patients in a different but still meaningful way."

AltaPointe proudly celebrates its pharmacy team's dedication to patient safety, education, and advocacy. Their expertise helps bridge the gap between treatment and wellness, supporting our mission of promoting healthier lives for all our patients.

"Our pharmacy team is integral to AltaPointe's commitment to delivering exceptional care. They provide the medications that our patients need and the guidance and expertise that ensure those treatments are safe and effective," said Tuerk Schlesinger, AltaPointe Health CEO. "We are very grateful for their devotion to improving the health and well-being of our communities."

AltaPointe Health is one of Alabama's largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems, providing a full continuum of services for mental health, substance use disorders, and primary care. With a network of more than 30 facilities, including outpatient, inpatient, and residential programs, AltaPointe delivers high-quality care to patients across seven counties in Alabama. Its integrated approach to healthcare ensures patients receive personalized treatment plans that address physical and mental health needs.

It provides more than 1.3 million services to more than 45,000 patients each year. For more information, visit altapointe.org.

