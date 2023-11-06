AltaPointe Health plans hiring events to fill open positions across its continuum

AltaPointe Health is holding year-end hiring events to help you cap off 2023 by landing a job in healthcare. Mark your calendar and join AltaPointe recruiters for open interviews in November and December. All positions, all levels, and no experience necessary.

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the year draws to a close, AltaPointe Health has two opportunities for job seekers to cap off 2023 by landing their potential dream job. These end-of-year events bring together job seekers and employers in a dynamic and interactive setting. With the job market constantly evolving, these hiring events offer unique chances for candidates to stand out, make meaningful connections, and secure employment before the year ends.