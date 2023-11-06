AltaPointe Health plans hiring events to fill open positions across its continuum

AltaPointe Health is holding year-end hiring events to help you cap off 2023 by landing a job in healthcare. Mark your calendar and join AltaPointe recruiters for open interviews in November and December. All positions, all levels, and no experience necessary.
MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the year draws to a close, AltaPointe Health has two opportunities for job seekers to cap off 2023 by landing their potential dream job. These end-of-year events bring together job seekers and employers in a dynamic and interactive setting. With the job market constantly evolving, these hiring events offer unique chances for candidates to stand out, make meaningful connections, and secure employment before the year ends.
AltaPointe recruiters are equally enthusiastic about the hiring events, as it allows them to access a pool of motivated candidates. "In an increasingly digital world, face-to-face interactions at such events offer a personal touch that can be missing in traditional recruitment processes," said Tori Kraver, recruitment manager. "It's a win-win situation for job seekers and us, making it a fitting way to conclude the year on a note of achievement and fresh beginnings. Whether you're looking to start the next chapter in your career or making the move to work in healthcare."
AltaPointe Health is an extensive healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare. Each year, it provides more than 1 million services to 45,000 patients across Alabama. A national leader in behavioral health for more than 60 years, AltaPointe expanded its service array in 2018 to include primary care. Accordia Health is the primary care division. Now focusing on the patient's whole health, its Federally Qualified Health Center is open with five clinic sites. Rounding out the continuum, AltaPointe has two psychiatric hospitals serving children and adults, a 24-hour behavioral health crisis center, and 23 outpatient behavioral healthcare clinics.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming part of the AltaPointe team may review the Career Opportunities page to view current open positions and apply online. Call our Human Resources Department at (251) 450-5919.
Hiring Events:
Tuesday, Nov. 7 – 3030 Knollwood Drive| Mobile, AL 36693 | 10 am – 2 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 5 – 7400 Roper Lane | Daphne, AL 36526 | 10 am – 2 pm
Media Contact
April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, 251-544-4639, [email protected], altapointe.org
