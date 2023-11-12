AltaPointe Health's Supported Employment Program Empowers Individuals with Serious Mental Illness to Find Meaningful Work and Independence

Competitive employment is integral to recovery and supports AltaPointe's mission to promote wellness for the populations we serve. Post this

Each person's needs, preferences, and abilities are recognized and documented to create a customized employment plan. This individualized profile helps AltaPointe employment specialists work with the individual to identify job opportunities that match their skills, interests, and goals.

Once employed, individuals receive ongoing support, including coaching, counseling, and job accommodations, to help them succeed in their chosen roles.

This approach aims to reduce stigma related to mental health in the workplace, both among employers and coworkers. It focuses on helping individuals become fully integrated into the workforce and community, promoting a sense of belonging and purpose.

"AltaPointe's Supported Employment program is a valuable service that recognizes the unique challenges individuals diagnosed with a serious mental illness face and strives to create inclusive and supportive work environments where they can thrive. It's an important step in promoting mental health and reducing the disparities faced in the workplace," Tuerk Schlesinger, AltaPointe Health CEO, shared. "Furthermore, competitive employment is integral to recovery and supports AltaPointe's mission to promote wellness for the populations we serve."

The argument that individuals with a serious mental illness should not or cannot work is empty, as many can and do work effectively. AltaPointe's current agency-wide data shows that 19.77% of adult consumers with a serious mental illness (SMI) work in competitive jobs, with 12.97% working full-time and 6.80% working part-time.

For more information on the Supported Employment Program, please call (251) 450-4301 or visit https://altapointe.org/services/supported-employment/.

