AltaPointe's Behavioral Health Crisis Center Saves Community $35 Million

The Behavioral Health Crisis Center has provided timely and effective intervention for individuals facing mental health crises. During that timeframe, the center saved the community over $14 million in psychiatric hospitalization diversions, $3.25 million in jail diversions, $2.7 million in ambulance diversions, $11 million in petition diversions, and nearly $3 million in emergency room diversions. Services offered by the center have also prevented 1,577 suicides and 1,429 overdoses.

"This $35 million is more than just a number; it underscores the invaluable impact of our Behavioral Health Crisis Center on the Mobile community," said Schlesinger. "Working together with our community partners, our priority is that individuals in crises receive the support and assistance they need in a timely, efficient, professional, and compassionate manner."

The Behavioral Health Crisis Center, located at 2401 Gordon Smith Drive in Mobile, has played a critical role in reducing the burden on first responders and other community resources through its comprehensive services, including crisis stabilization, assessment, and referrals.

AltaPointe Health is an extensive behavioral healthcare system that serves Mobile County and six other counties in Alabama. It provides more than 1 million hospital, outpatient, and residential services to more than 40,000 people each year. AltaPointe's access to care team can help individuals find the right program to fit their needs by calling (251) 450-2211.

