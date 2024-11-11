AltaPointe's Supported Employment Program: Transforming Lives Through Meaningful Work

AltaPointe Health is impacting the lives of individuals with mental illness through its innovative Supported Employment program. Based on the Individual Placement and Support (IPS) model, this initiative redefines the approach to mental health treatment by integrating employment as a key component of recovery.
MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlike traditional vocational programs, the I ndividual Placement and Support (IPS) mode l operates on the fundamental belief that anyone who wants to work can do so, regardless of their mental health challenges. This approach focuses on helping individuals find and maintain meaningful employment, ultimately leading to increased independence and an improved quality of life.
Tuerk Schlesinger, CEO of AltaPointe Health, emphasizes the program's importance: "At AltaPointe Health, we recognize that meaningful employment plays a crucial role in the recovery process and helps our patients maintain their well-being. Our supported employment services have enabled numerous individuals to secure competitive jobs, significantly enhancing their overall quality of life."
Personalized Support for Success
The program's success lies in its personalized approach. Employment specialists work closely with participants to identify jobs that align with their strengths and interests. These specialists also collaborate with employers to ensure a smooth transition and continued development for the program participants.
Dominique Moore, an employment specialist at AltaPointe, shares her perspective: "When you have a source of income and daily activity and purpose, it improves your confidence and spirit. Some of my participants have been told they cannot work because of their mental health challenges. That is not true, and we prove that each day."
Success Stories: From Challenges to Triumphs
The impact of the Supported Employment program is best illustrated through the stories of its participants. Quinton Taylor, a program participant, shares his experience: "They stuck with me through thick and thin. I am so thankful for Dominique, my employment specialist, for never giving up on me. She helped me through the process every step of the way, and thankfully, we got the job!"
Moore adds, "I love my job. I get to witness people go from sometimes a very low point in their lives to the top. It is a remarkable transformation when the right seed is planted, and we watch them bloom."
The program's success is evident in the increased confidence, financial independence, and sense of purpose experienced by its participants.
For more information on AltaPointe Health's IPS Supported Employment program, visit AltaPointe.org or call (251) 450-4301.
