AltaPointe's Supported Employment Program: Transforming Lives Through Meaningful Work

They stuck with me through thick and thin. I am so thankful for Dominique, my employment specialist, for never giving up on me. She helped me through the process every step of the way, and thankfully, we got the job! Post this

Personalized Support for Success

The program's success lies in its personalized approach. Employment specialists work closely with participants to identify jobs that align with their strengths and interests. These specialists also collaborate with employers to ensure a smooth transition and continued development for the program participants.

Dominique Moore, an employment specialist at AltaPointe, shares her perspective: "When you have a source of income and daily activity and purpose, it improves your confidence and spirit. Some of my participants have been told they cannot work because of their mental health challenges. That is not true, and we prove that each day."

Success Stories: From Challenges to Triumphs

The impact of the Supported Employment program is best illustrated through the stories of its participants. Quinton Taylor, a program participant, shares his experience: "They stuck with me through thick and thin. I am so thankful for Dominique, my employment specialist, for never giving up on me. She helped me through the process every step of the way, and thankfully, we got the job!"

Moore adds, "I love my job. I get to witness people go from sometimes a very low point in their lives to the top. It is a remarkable transformation when the right seed is planted, and we watch them bloom."

The program's success is evident in the increased confidence, financial independence, and sense of purpose experienced by its participants.

For more information on AltaPointe Health's IPS Supported Employment program, visit AltaPointe.org or call (251) 450-4301.

Media Contact

April Douglas, AltaPointe Health, (251) 544-4639, [email protected], altapointe.org

Twitter

SOURCE AltaPointe Health