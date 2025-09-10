AltaScient Launches a new Business Risk Intelligence Platform for the Semiconductor Sector

AltaScient, a provider of SaaS-based solutions for risk and market analytics, recently launched a Premium Risk Intelligence Platform for the Semiconductor sector. This cloud-based platform will assimilate information on key risk drivers at the Country, Segment and Company levels to provide a continuous and extensive assessment of global risk and market intelligence.
ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaScient, a provider of SaaS-based solutions for risk and market analytics, has announced the launch of a new Risk Intelligence Platform for the Semiconductor sector. This cloud-based platform will provide an extensive and continuous assessment of global risks and market intelligence. The Premium Platform is fortified by AltaScient's artificial intelligence (AI/ML) tools, language models (LLMs) and text analytics (NLP), to enable contextual data analytics of both quantitative and text data and deliver key sector-specific insights.
Unlike other risk analytics offerings in the marketplace, AltaScient's Semiconductor Platform has an inherent strategy and end-to-end value chain focus. This risk platform is a "must-have" for corporate, finance and legal teams grappling with large amounts of rapidly changing information on key business risk drivers, including financial, market, operational, geopolitical and legal.
"The availability of a comprehensive sector-focused platform of this kind is a paradigm-shift in Business Risk Analytics," says Rekha Menon-Varma, CEO of AltaScient. Rekha also adds; "Our goal is to provide strategic direction to decision making at the C-suite and senior levels and extend the reach to Small and Medium Enterprises. Technology enablement and AI integration have together elevated the ability to assimilate big data and pair refined synthesis with our team's domain expertise," says Rekha, an executive with 20+ years of experience in global strategy, enterprise risk and deployment of SaaS platforms. Rekha continues by saying that "...for vital, complex sectors such as semiconductors, there is a need to go beyond what is currently available in the market."
This Premium Platform is available to Companies in the Semiconductor value chain for a monthly subscription, with no long-term contract requirements. Customization options (geographies, segments and key suppliers) are also available. Users can access the platform via a seamless process.
