AltaScient Launches a new Business Risk Intelligence Platform for the Semiconductor Sector

"The availability of a comprehensive sector-focused platform of this kind is a paradigm-shift in Business Risk Analytics," says Rekha Menon-Varma, CEO of AltaScient. Rekha also adds; "Our goal is to provide strategic direction to decision making at the C-suite and senior levels and extend the reach to Small and Medium Enterprises. Technology enablement and AI integration have together elevated the ability to assimilate big data and pair refined synthesis with our team's domain expertise," says Rekha, an executive with 20+ years of experience in global strategy, enterprise risk and deployment of SaaS platforms. Rekha continues by saying that "...for vital, complex sectors such as semiconductors, there is a need to go beyond what is currently available in the market."

This Premium Platform is available to Companies in the Semiconductor value chain for a monthly subscription, with no long-term contract requirements. Customization options (geographies, segments and key suppliers) are also available. Users can access the platform via a seamless process.

More information here https://www.altascient.ai/semiconductors-product-page

