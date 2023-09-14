AltaVista Strategic Partners Earns Coveted Spot on Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List for the Third Time

Baltimore-based contractor marketing agency, AltaVista Strategic Partners, is honored to make the Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List for the third time. This annual recognition highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the Greater Baltimore area, based on revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. AltaVista's adaptability and commitment to client success have driven their consistent growth in the ever-changing marketing industry. The full rankings will be unveiled at the 2023 Fast 50 Awards event in November.

BALTIMORE, Md., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaVista Strategic Partners, a leading contractor marketing agency based in Baltimore, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of being named to the Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List for the third time in the company's history.

The Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List is an annual selection that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Greater Baltimore area. The Fast 50 List is compiled each year by calculating the average annual growth rate of the participating companies over a period of two years. This year's list ranked companies according to the highest average percentage change in revenue between 2020 and 2022. Eligibility was based on the following criteria: the company's revenue had to be at least $100,000 in 2020 and $1 million in 2022, and the company had to grow in each consecutive year. AltaVista Strategic Partners proudly secured a position on this esteemed list, emphasizing its exceptional performance and dedication to success.

Full rankings for this list will be revealed on Thursday, November 2nd at the Baltimore Business Journal's 2023 Fast 50 Awards event in Baltimore.

For more than a decade, AltaVista Strategic Partners has been committed to driving growth and success for its clients through comprehensive marketing strategies that fit their unique needs. Their expertise spans across a wide range of services, including database marketing, paid search marketing, search engine optimization, and more. Their ability to adapt to changing trends and leverage new technologies has been instrumental to their continued growth.

In an industry marked by dynamic shifts and constant change, AltaVista Strategic Partners has consistently demonstrated its ability to evolve and meet the changing needs of its clients. This adaptability, combined with a passion for excellence and customer service, has launched the company to new heights year after year.

As AltaVista Strategic Partners celebrates its third appearance on the Fast 50 List, the team looks ahead to a future highlighted by continued growth, innovation, and excellence in serving and growing businesses across the United States.

To learn more about the Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore/news/2023/09/12/bbj-fast-50-baltimore-list-companies-growth.html.

For more information about AltaVista Strategic Partners and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.altavistasp.com/. You can also connect with them on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Kelli Connolly, AltaVista Strategic Partners, 1 4107606680, [email protected], https://www.altavistasp.com/

SOURCE AltaVista Strategic Partners