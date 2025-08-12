AltaVista Strategic Partners Named to Inc. 5000 for 9th Straight Year

AltaVista Strategic Partners has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the ninth consecutive year, ranking #2457 in 2025. The Baltimore-based marketing firm, which specializes in helping contractors nationwide grow through tailored, data-driven strategies, has steadily moved up the list in recent years.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaVista Strategic Partners has once again proven it is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. The Baltimore-based marketing firm has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year, climbing to #2457 in 2025.

This year's placement marks a significant rise from #3343 in 2024 and #3807 in 2023, continuing a trend of consistent growth. Only a small percentage of companies make the list at all, and even fewer sustain the momentum to remain there for nearly a decade.