AltaVista Strategic Partners Named to Inc. 5000 for 9th Straight Year

AltaVista Strategic Partners has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the ninth consecutive year, ranking #2457 in 2025. The Baltimore-based marketing firm, which specializes in helping contractors nationwide grow through tailored, data-driven strategies, has steadily moved up the list in recent years.
BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaVista Strategic Partners has once again proven it is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country. The Baltimore-based marketing firm has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year, climbing to #2457 in 2025.
This year's placement marks a significant rise from #3343 in 2024 and #3807 in 2023, continuing a trend of consistent growth. Only a small percentage of companies make the list at all, and even fewer sustain the momentum to remain there for nearly a decade.
"We are incredibly proud to be on the Inc. 5000 list again," said Ray McLaughlin, founder and Managing Partner of AltaVista Strategic Partners. "Our success comes from the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us to help them grow year after year."
The Inc. 5000 list highlights private companies across the United States with the fastest revenue growth over a three-year period. AltaVista's performance is fueled by helping contractors nationwide win more business through marketing strategies that are tailored, data-driven, and built to deliver measurable results.
"Our mission has always been simple. Help our clients grow. When they succeed, we succeed," McLaughlin added.
Founded in Baltimore, AltaVista Strategic Partners specializes in marketing solutions for contractors, including digital advertising, lead generation, brand strategy, and customer retention programs.
For more information about AltaVista Strategic Partners, visit www.altavistasp.com.
Media Contact
Hayden Hutzell, AltaVista Strategic Partners, 1 410-760-6680 118, [email protected], https://www.altavistasp.com/
SOURCE AltaVista Strategic Partners
Share this article