AltaVista Strategic Partners Named to Inc. 5000 for the 10th Consecutive Year!

AltaVista Strategic Partners has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking #2,525 among America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's 10th consecutive year on the list, recognizing its sustained growth and long-term success.
BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AltaVista Strategic Partners is proud to announce it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, earning spot #2525 among America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's 10th consecutive year on the prestigious list, a milestone achieved by only a select group of businesses.
For the past 15 years, AltaVista Strategic Partners has helped contractors grow their businesses through strategic marketing, branding, lead generation, and digital marketing solutions. This continued recognition reflects the company's commitment to delivering measurable results for its clients while building lasting partnerships throughout the contractor industry.
"Making this list once is an accomplishment. Making it ten years running says something different, it says we've built something that lasts," said Ray McLaughlin, founder and Managing Partner of AltaVista Strategic Partners. "That's a credit to the people on our team and the clients who've been part of that growth."
The Inc. 5000 list highlights private companies by their revenue growth over a three-year period. For AltaVista, that growth has come from over 15 years of building marketing programs for contractors around the country, programs designed around each client's business rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
Founded in Baltimore, AltaVista Strategic Partners specializes in marketing solutions for contractors, including database marketing, digital advertising, lead generation, brand strategy, and more. To learn more, get in touch with AltaVista today!
Media Contact
Hayden Dyer, AltaVista Strategic Partners, 1 410-760-6680, [email protected], https://www.altavistasp.com/
SOURCE AltaVista Strategic Partners
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