AltaVista Strategic Partners Ranked #7 Among Baltimore's Fastest-Growing Companies

"This recognition is a reflection of our team's focus, our commitment to our clients, and our belief in doing things the right way," said Ray McLaughlin, Managing Partner at AltaVista Strategic Partners. "We are proud to be a Baltimore-based company with national reach, and we're just getting started."

AltaVista's growth has been driven by a combination of industry specialization, proprietary outreach capabilities, and a full-service marketing model. The company partners with contractors, home service companies, and other growth-minded businesses to generate qualified leads and drive new revenue opportunities.

Key growth drivers include:

A proprietary database of property and facility managers used for targeted outreach

A multi-channel marketing approach including SEO, paid media, programmatic advertising, social media, video, and email campaigns

Strategic consulting to help clients align marketing with operational goals

A performance-first mindset centered on results, not vanity metrics

AltaVista credits its success to a team that is highly focused on execution, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

With new services in development and a growing national client base, AltaVista is focused on scaling responsibly while continuing to deliver measurable results for every client.

As 2026 approaches, the company plans to expand its team, deepen its industry partnerships, and continue investing in tools and technologies that help clients stay ahead in competitive markets.

About AltaVista Strategic Partners

AltaVista Strategic Partners is a full-service marketing and business development firm based in Baltimore, Maryland. The company specializes in helping contractors and service businesses grow through targeted outreach and multi-channel digital marketing. Since 2011, AltaVista has helped hundreds of businesses generate consistent, qualified opportunities that drive long-term growth.

