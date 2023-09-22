Altaworx and AMOP Welcome Keith Singler as the President and Chief Revenue Officer and Lydia Walker as the Chief Operations Officer

Altaworx, a leading telecom company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Keith Singler as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Lydia Walker as Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective September 14, 2023.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Singler has significantly impacted our companies growth in just two short years. We are delighted to announce that Keith will assume the President and Chief Revenue Officer role. His dedication, strategic thinking, and innovative ideas have been instrumental in our success, and we eagerly anticipate his achievements in this new position.

Keith Singler, President and CRO, "This is an exciting new opportunity to further expand and elevate both Altaworx and AMOP. Exciting developments await as we bring new automation features to our AMOP platform and forge exciting partnerships in the near future."

Equally deserving of recognition is Lydia Walker, who has been an invaluable member of our team for an impressive 17 years. Her unwavering commitment, extensive knowledge, and forward-thinking have played a pivotal role in our companies growth within our industry. We are thrilled to announce that Lydia will now be taking on the role of Chief Operations Officer. Her exceptional leadership skills and operational expertise will undoubtedly guide us toward even greater accomplishments.

Lydia Walker, COO, "I am ecstatic about this new opportunity to drive the company forward with groundbreaking strategies. We are rapidly advancing, pushing the business to reach new levels of success."

Rickie Richey, CEO, "We are excited to announce the new formation of the leadership team, whose expertise and innovation ideas will propel us to unprecedented heights in the new phase of our rapidly expanding business."

About Altaworx

Altaworx, LLC, founded in 2003, addresses the demand for reliable telecom and connectivity services. They offer a full suite of connectivity and data solutions while staying true to their mission, "Business First, Technology Second!" Altaworx has a global presence specializing in adding value to its partners and their clients through voice, internet, and mobility products. Tell Altaworx about your business!

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 when Altaworx saw the need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM Management Platform utilizes automation through AIPs and other data connections to offer clients a single pane of glass to manage their SIM Portfolio and data usage. AMOP is a tool that allows users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data. This platform empowers users to customize rate plans and rules, eliminating lost data, and the risk of encountering expensive data overages.

