Altaworx® Named a 2023 Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture Recipient by TMCnet

"The mission of TMCnet's Tech Culture Awards is quite simple. We have surveyed and selected companies who are taking steps to attract and retain the best and brightest tech talent - and are willing to go the extra mile to provide what they believe is the ideal tech culture," said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief for TMCnet.

"Altaworx has demonstrated to the editors of TMCnet that they are committed to growth through providing a truly distinct and upbeat environment, rewarding employees for their contributions, and focusing on work-life balance. For that, we applaud and recognize them," added Tehrani.

The complete list of 2023 Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture winners are now posted on the Tech Culture blog on TMCnet. Winners will also be featured on TMCnet.

About Altaworx

Altaworx, LLC located in Fairhope, AL, was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey, to address the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) business telephone systems. His vision was to build a nationwide company that not only provided leading-edge technology but also focused on helping customers drive revenue, control expenses, increase their productivity, and operate more efficiently. In 2011, Altaworx continued to focus on customer impact by becoming an internet telephony service provider (ITSP). The company began selling Altaworx branded SIP trunks and Hosted PBX to business customers in the 22-state AT&T footprint, as AT&T's first Reseller in the AT&T Partner Exchange Program. We have expanded our business to encompass a wide range of new products including our award-winning IoT Private LTE Network, Wireless LTE Failover, and POTS Line Replacement. Today, Altaworx operates its cloud-based solutions from three data centers located in Los Angeles, CA, Dallas, TX, and Atlanta, GA. With a focus on empowering resellers to build equity value in their business, Altaworx continues to grow and now has a presence in 44 states, 4 Canadian provinces, Mexico, Asia, and Europe.

