Altaworx® Welcomes James Smiley as the New VP of Enterprise Mobility

James expressed his enthusiasm about joining Altaworx, stating, "I'm excited to be part of a company that prioritizes innovation and customer success. I look forward to working with the team to expand our enterprise mobility solutions and drive meaningful growth."

Altaworx remains committed to providing top-tier solutions for businesses seeking advanced communication technology. With James on board, the company is well-positioned to continue leading the way in enterprise mobility, offering clients innovative solutions that address their evolving needs.

About Altaworx

Altaworx, LLC located in Fairhope, AL, was founded in 2003 by Rickie Richey, to address the emerging demand for Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) business telephone systems. His vision was to build a nationwide company that not only provided leading-edge technology but also focused on helping customers drive revenue, control expenses, increase their productivity, and operate more efficiently.

In 2011, Altaworx continued to focus on customer impact by becoming an internet telephony service provider (ITSP). The company began selling Altaworx branded SIP trunks and Hosted PBX to business customers in the 22-state AT&T footprint, as AT&T's first Reseller in the AT&T Partner Exchange Program. We have expanded our business to encompass a wide range of new products including our award-winning IoT Private LTE Network, Wireless LTE Failover, and POTS Line Replacement.

Today, Altaworx operates its cloud-based solutions from three data centers located in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA. With a focus on empowering resellers to build equity value in their business, Altaworx continues to grow and now has a presence in 44 states, 4 Canadian provinces, Mexico, Asia, and Europe.

About AMOP

Advanced Management Operations Platform (AMOP) was founded in 2020 by Altaworx in response to the growing need for a mobility management platform. This cloud-based SIM management platform leverages automation through APIs and other data connections to provide clients with a single pane of glass interface for managing their SIM portfolios and data usage. AMOP enables users to fine-tune how their customers utilize data, allowing for the customization of rate plans and rules. This capability helps to eliminate data waste and mitigate the risk of encountering expensive data overages.

