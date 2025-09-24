ALTCloud.ai and DeepMatrix.io forge global collaboration to drive AI-led industry transformation on AWS

ALTCloud.ai and DeepMatrix.io have formed a global partnership to accelerate enterprise AI adoption beyond experimentation. The collaboration combines ALTCloud.ai's AWS expertise and Agentic AI capabilities with DeepMatrix.io's Geospatial AI platform to deliver industry-grade solutions for Public Transit, Telecom, Energy, Utilities, and Mining sectors. The partnership aims to help organizations transition from AI pilots to full-scale operational deployment across North America, Europe, and Asia.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALTCloud.ai and DeepMatrix.io today announced a global collaboration agreement aimed at making AI-led transformation a reality. The partnership will focus on industries including Public Transit, Telecommunications, Energy, Utilities, and Mining.

The collaboration brings together ALTCloud.ai's deep expertise in AWS technologies, Agentic AI, Generative AI (GenAI), and cross-industry transformation with DeepMatrix.io's advanced Geospatial AI platform and industry-ready solutions. Together, the companies will deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling organizations to move from pilots and proofs-of-concept to full-scale adoption.

"Organizations in industries like telecom, energy, and mining need solutions that don't just experiment with AI but solve pressing, real-world problems," said Naresh Soni, CEO of DeepMatrix.io. "Our Geospatial AI platform, combined with ALTCloud.ai's AWS and advanced AI capabilities, helps enterprises build resilient, scalable, and intelligent systems designed for global impact."

"Many enterprises are experimenting with AI but struggle to operationalize it at scale," said Seshi Vanguru, CEO of ALTCloud.ai. "By combining ALTCloud.ai's AWS expertise and innovation in Agentic AI and GenAI with DeepMatrix.io's Geospatial AI platform, we are enabling customers to achieve real-world impact, accelerate adoption, and transform their operations."

The collaboration will initially focus on joint solution development and customer engagements in North America, Europe, and Asia, with plans for global expansion.

For more information, visit:

www.altcloudai.com

www.deepmatrix.io

Media Contact

Shireesha Sandireddy, ALTCloud.ai, 1 7815629367, [email protected], www.altcloudai.com

SOURCE ALTCloud.ai