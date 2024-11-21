Altec Lansing Expands International Footprint, Named Official Audio Partner of adidas arena

"We've developed strong relationships with professional sports teams across the U.S. to help bring their sensory rooms to life, and this partnership with adidas arena enables us to bring our expertise in this area to Europe," said Ike S. Franco. Post this

This partnership, coupled with Altec Lansing's deal with Accor Arena, further amplifies its presence across Paris and establishes the brand as a staple for Parisians to elevate their music listening experience. In addition to being named the exclusive audio equipment partner of adidas arena, Altec Lansing will have opportunities to host activation events and will be a leading provider of gifting opportunities for VIPs, box and lounge guests, artists and other influencers, and the company's logo will be visible on signage throughout the venue. This will be on display during sporting and entertainment events hosted year-round.

"We've developed strong relationships with professional sports teams across the U.S. to help bring their sensory rooms to life, and this partnership with adidas arena enables us to bring our expertise in this area to Europe," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "adidas arena played a pivotal role in hosting the Paris Olympics, and we're excited to become a name brand partner for this new facility that will be around for years to come."

adidas arena is a multi-purpose and modular hall located in "La Porte de la Chapelle" neighborhood of Paris. It features two gymnasiums, which will be for use by local clubs and residents, and it will be the home stadium for the Paris Basketball club. This purpose-built arena seamlessly fuses entertainment, sport and local culture through its unique spaces, and Altec Lansing will help ensure attendees of all ages and walks of life can enjoy any event.

Altec Lansing is developing its multi-channel network across Europe. Currently, products are available at specialty retailers including Son Video in France and Coop in The Nordics.

About the adidas arena

The adidas arena, a new iconic sportainment venue in northern Paris, is part of the Paris Entertainment Company, alongside the Accor Arena and the Bataclan. With a capacity ranging from 8,000 seats (for sports events) to 9,000 seats (for concerts), it serves as the home venue for Paris Basketball.

An official venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the adidas arena is also a model of environmental excellence.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

