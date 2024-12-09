Altec Lansing Introduces Next-Gen Headphones for Seamless, On-the-Go Audio Experiences

"At Altec Lansing, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of audio technology to deliver products that meet the evolving needs of today's consumers," said Ike Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. Post this

Building on its predecessor, the Nanobuds ANC 2.0 has advanced technology, offering enhanced sound quality in a compact design, along with new features like Ambient Aware mode to make commuting in noisy urban environments easier. For those who prefer over-ear headphones, both the Comfort Q 2.0 and Nanophones 2.0 feature a foldable design with ANC, extended battery life and multiple color options.

"At Altec Lansing, we're constantly pushing the boundaries of audio technology to deliver products that meet the evolving needs of today's consumers," said Ike Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "With our latest headphone collection, we're combining performance and convenience to create a seamless listening experience that fits into every lifestyle. Whether you're working, commuting or traveling, our headphones are designed to keep you connected, focused and immersed in high-quality sound, no matter where life takes you."

Key features specific to each pair of headphones include:

Sport Active – Combining a polished look with an open-ear concept that sits on your ears without going into the ear canal, these earbuds let you enjoy your music while staying aware of the world around you. They're also ideal for active individuals, featuring an IPX4 waterproof rating, seven hours of playtime per charge and three charges in the case for a total of 28 hours of playtime.

The "Clip" TWS – Featuring a pocket-sized charging case and a secure clip-on design for a custom fit, these earbuds offer six hours of playtime per charge, with an additional three charges in the case for up to 24 hours total. They also include Bluetooth connectivity, voice assistant access and auto-on/auto-pairing for added convenience.

Nanophones 2.0 – Featuring a foldable design and ANC technology, these over-ear headphones block out distractions, making them ideal for daily use and helping users stay focused and productive. Offering 20 hours of playtime and a 30-ft Bluetooth range, they deliver excellent sound and convenience no matter where you are listening.

Nanobuds ANC 2.0 – These earbuds feature ANC and Ambient Aware mode for better awareness in busy environments. Ideal for workouts and outdoor activities, these earbuds offer up to 36 hours of total playtime, nine charges per case and an IP44 waterproof rating, making them resistant to sweat and rain, so listeners are prepared for any activity. They also include multipoint Bluetooth, low latency mode and fast charging.

Comfort Q 2.0 – Created for versatility and ease, these headphones feature Hybrid ANC, 32 hours of playtime and multipoint Bluetooth for connecting to two devices simultaneously. With a foldable design, low latency mode, three-microphone performance for crystal-clear calls and quick charge (10 minutes = four hours of playtime), they are ideal for focused work, immersive gaming or uninterrupted listening during travel.

The new line of headphones retails for $29.99 - $69.99 and is available at AFES, Nexom, Staples, Amazon, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Meijer and Alteclansing.com.

For more information about Altec Lansing and the party speakers, visit: https://www.alteclansing.com/.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

