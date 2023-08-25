Altec Lansing Joins The Newest Sports Craze About To Hit The US with A1 Padel Sponsorship

Known Audio Innovator and Pioneer Named Official Speaker Partner Ahead of A1 Padel's US Debut This Fall

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec Lansing, a leading global audio electronics company and innovator in sound, today announced its sponsorship of A1 Padel, an international padel tour coming to the U.S. this fall. Altec Lansing will serve as the Official Speaker Partner of A1 Padel in the U.S. as it kicks off its first tournament in October in New York City.

A cross between tennis and squash, padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, already popular across Europe and Latin America. Now, U.S. sports fans will have an opportunity to experience the excitement of this mesmerizing racquet game and immerse themselves in the culture of padel, the passion of its players, and the signature sounds of the game. The A1 Padel tournament starts in New York City with a weeklong competition from October 9-15 at Wollman Rink in Central Park. After the first match, the tour will head to Miami from November 7-12, with the Master Final taking place in Las Vegas from December 13-17. As The Official Speaker Partner of A1 Padel, Altec Lansing will have a presence at each of the match venues, providing music at every game, pop-up fan experiences, and more.

"Altec has always been at the forefront of delivering new experiences in audio and sound. We have a long history of partnering with some of the world's leading sports brands, venues, and events - whether it's providing speakers for the Olympics, the NFL, Madison Square Garden, and so much more," said Ralph Sasson, COO of Altec Lansing. "We're absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of this emerging sporting event, and help to usher in a new era of iconic moments in sound as A1 Padel takes the U.S. by storm."

"We are excited to announce our dynamic partnership with Altec Lansing, a true pioneer in the world of audio technology. As A1 Padel continues to redefine the landscape of emerging sports, joining forces with a renowned brand like Altec Lansing enhances the sensory experience of our game. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled excitement and innovation to our players and fans alike. Together with Altec Lansing, we're harmonizing the power of sound with the thrill of sport, taking A1 Padel to new dimensions of sensory delight," said Ike S. Franco, Partner of A1 Padel.

As the growing sport is expanding to the US, the New York Yankees are showing their full support. Yankee Global Enterprises acquired an equity stake in A1 Padel earlier this year and will provide strategic assistance in the expansion and advancement of A1 Padel's signature tour events.

As a universally known innovator in the sound world, Altec Lansing is most notably recognized for its technology introducing motion picture sound for the first time ever. The brand is now infamous for its EVERYTHING PROOF® line, a brand of speakers that are waterproof, shockproof, snowproof and float in water. For more information on Altec products and partnerships, please visit https://alteclansing.com/.

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

A1 Padel is an international padel tour founded in 2020 by Fabrice Pastor. The aim of this professional tour is to grow and promote the internationalization of padel. In 2022, CEO of Infinity Sports, Ike S. Franco, was welcomed as a capital partner of A1 Padel. Infinity Sports aims to grow the sport in the U.S. and in 2023 the tour will expand to 18 cities, 13 countries, and four continents.

