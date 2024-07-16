Altec Lansing Launches Hydra 2.0 Lineup, Delivering Premium Sound for On-the-Go Music Lovers

"The next-gen Hydra 2.0 lineup delivers life-like audio to listeners of all ages and any lifestyle, bringing the historic Altec Lansing brand to the forefront of audio technology," said Ike S. Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. Post this

Making its debut during CES 2024, the Hydra 2.0 series "EVERYTHINGPROOF" technology reaches new heights. The new mount it, clip it, stick it capabilities are versatile for on-the-go music lovers. Select Hydra 2.0 portable speakers feature a built-in magnet that allows users to stick them to metal surfaces – perfect for a golf cart or ATV. The speakers also include a carabiner clip that can connect to a backpack during hikes, mount-ability for bikes and a bungee cord option for the back of a truck tailgate at the big game. These features now pair well with the rugged DNA of the brand with its continued sand, dust and waterproof ability to enjoy tunes wherever people want, solidifying the speaker's position as the ideal choice for everyday use, regardless of lifestyle.

The Hydra 2.0 series is now hitting store shelves at large retailers such as Walmart, Target, Sam's Club, Staples and Best Buy, as well as on Amazon. The lineup will also be rolling out at other major retailers in the coming weeks.

"The next-gen Hydra 2.0 lineup delivers life-like audio to listeners of all ages and any lifestyle, bringing the historic Altec Lansing brand to the forefront of audio technology," said Ike S. Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "For almost a century Altec Lansing has been a pioneer in the industry, helping bring iconic events like Woodstock and the Beatles 'Abbey Road' to life. Our commitment to innovation remains steadfast, and the release of the Hydra 2.0 technology shows our drive to deliver a diverse lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, party speakers and more."

The Hydra 2.0 series is the next generation of a versatile and rugged line of speakers designed for ultimate convenience. Like its predecessors, this lineup is EVERYTHINGPROOF, meaning the speakers are shockproof as well as resistant to dirt, dust, sand, water and more. Its ingenuity even allows speakers to float in water and uniquely offers Qi wireless charging while playing music. Combining portability and performance, Hydra 2.0 speakers' new features also include a built-in 6-degree pedestal base for optimal audio dispersion and Party Sync for pairing over 100 speakers. Boasting a refreshed look with a new logo, grill/plating and vibrant colors, this lineup of speakers delivers the best audio quality at an unmatched market value.

New EVERYTHINGPROOF Hydra 2.0 speakers are all IP67 rated and include a bike mount and carabineer clip. Added highlighted features are:

HydraTrek – with six hours of battery life, this outdoor adventure speaker is small and lightweight, making it the perfect choice to clip on a belt for a long hike or stick on the golf cart for a round with its built-in magnet

HydraMini 2.0 – this new and improved version of the original number one selling Bluetooth speaker under $40 is now 30% larger, has double the battery life of the original and its EVERYTHINGPROOF features are great for a day on the beach

Hydra Active – this sports armband speaker contains a built-in fitness tracker with access to Google Voice and Siri voice assistant, making it the speaker of choice for runners and outdoor adventurers

HydraWave – similar to the HydraMini 2.0, the HydraWave also has a carabiner clip, and bungee cord to take it along for any activity

HydraMotion 2.0 – with its cylindrical design, 16 hours of battery life and LED lights, this speaker can be mounted to a bike, ATV, motorcycle or jet ski

HydraJolt 2.0 – the multicolor LED light mode and Party Sync that allows pairing more than 100 Hydra speakers together make this model perfect for the backyard BBQ with synced sound throughout, and the magnets allow for it to stick it to any metal surface

HydraBlast 2.0 – featuring the longest playtime of the series at 24 hours, you can keep the party going for a full day, or use the USB-C quick charge or Qi wireless charging to go all weekend

HydraBoom 2.0 – this model is perfect for music listeners who want a little more bass in their life – with higher output power, a tweeter and woofer – and it has Party Sync for adding surround sound

HydraShock 2.0 – this speaker combines the best qualities of the bunch – the added power of the HydraBoom 2.0, the LED lights and Party Sync comparable to the HydraJolt 2.0 and USB-C quick charge and Qi wireless charging similar to the HydraBlast 2.0

For more information about Altec Lansing and to purchase Hydra 2.0 speakers, visit: https://www.alteclansing.com/.

For speaker spec sheets and hi-res images, please find the media kit here.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield, Altec Lansing, 7733154186, [email protected], https://www.alteclansing.com/

SOURCE Altec Lansing