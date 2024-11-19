Altec Lansing Named Official Audio Partner of Accor Arena, Elevating Guests' Sound Experience

"Because Altec Lansing and Accor Arena have played major roles in iconic entertainment events throughout history, this partnership was meant to be from the start," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. Post this

This partnership is a perfect match. Since its inaugural year, Accor Arena has hosted some of history's greatest artists, athletes and international stars. It has also become known locally as a premier destination that is emblematic of Parisian life. For Altec Lansing, which also has an established history as being the audio provider of the Beatles' legendary show at Shea Stadium and the internationally known festival at Woodstock, the venture marks another milestone in furthering itself as a global leader in event entertainment.

"Because Altec Lansing and Accor Arena have played major roles in iconic entertainment events throughout history, this partnership was meant to be from the start," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "By furthering Altec Lansing's footprint in one of Europe's most renowned cities, we hope to bring a new level of audio experience to Parisians and visitors to the arena from around the world. Our goal is for visitors of Accor Arena to think of Altec Lansing speakers and headphones the next time they are looking to upgrade their music listening experience."

Accor Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in the Bercy neighborhood of Paris. It is one of the top venues for sports and entertainment events in the City of Lights. The arena hosts a wide range of events including concerts, sports competitions (such as basketball, tennis and ice hockey) and other large-scale gatherings.

In addition to its partnership with Accor Arena, Altec Lansing currently serves as the official audio partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Boston Red Sox, showcasing its dedication to enhancing live events with state-of-the-art sound and reinforcing its leadership in audio technology within the sports and entertainment industries.

About the Accor Arena

The Accor Arena, an iconic venue for music and sports in the heart of Paris for 40 years, hosts 126 events per year and attracts nearly 1.5 million spectators, ranking as the second most popular arena worldwide. Since its creation, the Accor Arena has been the pioneering Parisian destination for music and sports. It is the setting for all indoor sports disciplines, an Olympic venue for the Paris 2024 Games, and a must-stop for major international and French stars across all musical genres. It's also the preferred location for grand premieres. Nothing limits those who dedicate themselves daily to bringing the Arena to life. Sharing the thrill and unique energy of live events at the Accor Arena turns each experience into a memory that leaves a lasting impression on everyone.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

