Altec Lansing Named Official Audio Partner of the Dallas Cowboys

The Altec Lansing Sensory Rooms are located at section 447 and 417 and are a private air-conditioned room for guests with special needs (children or adults) to use as a quiet space. The space is equipped with sensory supplies, a carpeted floor, carpeted wall-mounted equipment and state-of-the-art noise-canceling headphones generously provided by Altec Lansing, to help ensure a comfortable experience. A Guest Services team member will be staffed at the Altec Lansing Sensory Rooms to ensure a relaxed and private experience. Access to the Sensory Rooms will be available on a first come first served basis. Any children/wards using the Sensory Room must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times.

The dedicated Altec Lansing Sensory Rooms ensure that young fans can fully enjoy live sports and events in a soothing setting without being overstimulated. This marks Altec Lansing's second such sensory room partnership, complementing the existing space at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins.

"We are thrilled to welcome Altec Lansing as the Official Audio Partner of the Dallas Cowboys. Their commitment to enhancing the audio experience aligns perfectly with our goal to continually improve the fan experience at AT&T Stadium. In addition, we have a shared mission to positively impact the next generation and the communities where our fans live and play. This partnership is a natural fit, and we look forward to bringing this collaboration to life for years to come," said Jacob Stone, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the Dallas Cowboys.

Along with the sensory rooms, Altec Lansing will enhance the fan experience through additional initiatives, including game-day activations at tailgates and distributing its audio products at local community events and youth camps. As part of the tailgate program, Altec Lansing will conduct activations on game day, featuring activities such as the "guess that song" game and product giveaways integrated into tailgate festivities, highlighting the SoundRover 180, Hydra 2.0 line and other products. A designated brand ambassador will also be present at the tailgate to engage with fans, ensuring everyone enjoys the game-day experience.

"Altec Lansing continually aims to elevate peoples' daily interactions with music, whether it's powering through workouts, getting pumped up at practice or playing your favorite tunes on the way to sporting events," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "We are honored to join forces with a historic powerhouse like the Dallas Cowboys and are committed to providing its fans with superior sound quality to create memorable audio experiences."

Alongside its partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, Altec Lansing has forged alliances with other notable sports organizations, including MLB teams, like the Boston Red Sox, and additional NFL franchises such as the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Through these partnerships, Altec Lansing reinforces its position as a leader in audio technology within the sports and entertainment industries.

