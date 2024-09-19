Altec Lansing Named Official Audio Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders

"This partnership is a significant milestone that allows us to come to the entertainment capital of the world and once again be a part of worldclass events at Allegiant Stadium and beyond," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. Post this

A unique aspect of this partnership will be Altec Lansing's ability to integrate its Kid Safe 2-IN-1 ANC headphones into the stadium's Sensory Room — a dedicated space designed to offer a soothing and focused environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Located on the 050 level inside the Northeast Entry lobby, this calming space ensures that guests with sensory processing challenges can enjoy live sports and events in a comfortable environment without being overstimulated. Altec Lansing's commitment to providing an enjoyable experience for all fans extends beyond the Raiders, with similar dedicated sensory room partnerships at AT&T Stadium with the Dallas Cowboys and at the Hard Rock Stadium with the Miami Dolphins.

Beyond the stadium and the iconic Las Vegas Strip, Altec Lansing's rugged "EVERYTHINGPROOF" speaker products, such as the Hydra 2.0 lineup, are perfectly suited for Las Vegas's diverse environments — from its expansive desert scenery to the rugged mountainous terrain. Designed to withstand the elements and elevate outdoor adventures, these speakers fit seamlessly into the city's active, lively and adventurous lifestyle.

"Altec Lansing has been at the center of iconic moments in history, like when The Beatles played at Shea Stadium, and this partnership is a significant milestone that allows us to come to the entertainment capital of the world and once again be a part of worldclass events at Allegiant Stadium and beyond," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Collaborating with the renowned Las Vegas Raiders is an honor that further allows us to seamlessly blend music and sports to create top-tier experiences nationwide."

In addition to its partnership with the Raiders, Altec Lansing currently serves as the official audio partner of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Boston Red Sox, showcasing its dedication to enhancing live events with state-of-the-art sound and reinforcing its leadership in audio technology within the sports and entertainment industries.

For more information about Altec Lansing, visit: https://www.alteclansing.com/.

For Kid Safe 2-IN-1 ANC headphones, Hydra 2.0 Bluetooth speakers and SoundRover 180 hi-res images, please find the media kit here.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield, Altec Lansing, 7733154186, [email protected], https://www.alteclansing.com/

SOURCE Altec Lansing