Altec Lansing Named Proud Speaker Partner of The Miami Dolphins

Altec Lansing, Leading Audio Brand, Adds New Team to Expansive Roster of Professional Sports Partners, Furthering Industry Presence with Another Multi-Season Collaboration to Bring Fans the Perfect Audio Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec Lansing, a leading global audio electronics company and innovator in sound, today announced its multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins. As the Proud Speaker Partner of the Miami Dolphins, Altec Lansing will have brand presence at Dolphins home games and other Hard Rock Stadium events, including naming rights to the venue's Sensory Room.

"Altec Lansing has always strived to put the consumer experience first, and our partnership with the Dolphins will continue to support that," said Ike S. Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Global, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Altec audio products are enjoyed by everyday consumers to high-profile celebrities and athletes. Our headphones allow consumers to enjoy optimal sound, and also protect young ears from too much sound when necessary. We're thrilled to now have the ability to deliver value across the full user experience with Dolphins fans at Hard Rock Stadium."

Through the partnership, Altec Lansing will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the Sensory Room at Hard Rock Stadium, offering a branded experience to support fans with sensory preferences and needs, and provide its Kid-Safe Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for attendees that need to take in the game at a lower volume. In addition to these activations, game attendees will also spot Altec Lansing throughout the stadium, as well as on social media for the Miami Dolphins Player Gameday Playlist, where a select Dolphins player shares the top five songs on his gameday playlist.

As Altec Lansing's second partnership with a top Miami sports team, the brand is continuing to make its mark as an audio leader in the sports world. In addition to the partnership with the Miami Dolphins, the brand has worked alongside several other sports organizations including: the NHL with the New York Rangers; the MLB with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, and Boston Red Sox; and additional NFL teams including the New York Giants. The company's most recent sports partnership broke new ground with A1 Padel, an international padel tour coming to the U.S. this fall.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high-quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, EVERYTHING PROOF® speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. As a universally known innovator in the sound world, Altec Lansing is most notably recognized for its technology introducing motion picture sound for the first time ever. The brand is now infamous for its EVERYTHING PROOF® line, a brand of speakers that are waterproof, shockproof, snowproof and float in water. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. For more information on Altec products and partnerships, please visit http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

About Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

Media Contact

Justine Krulan, Altec Lansing, 8562174234, [email protected], https://alteclansing.com/

Stephanie Fonseca, Miami Dolphins, 305-943-1515, [email protected], https://www.miamidolphins.com/

SOURCE Altec Lansing