Altec Lansing Rolls Out Lineup of New Party Speakers, Amplifying the Bass and Fun Features

The legendary audio company's SoundRover Pro 650, Sonic Boom 120 and Sonic Boom 180 speakers will launch at major retailers across the U.S., including BJ's Wholesale Club, Meijer, Nexcom, AFES and Amazon, as well as online at AltecLansing.com
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec Lansing, the leading global audio electronics company, today announces the official launch of its new party speaker lineup. Just in time for football season, these feature-rich and bass-pumping speakers with dynamic LED lights that beat, strobe and flash to the music are designed to make any tailgate party the highlight of every game day.
The new lineup includes the SoundRover Pro 650 and both the Sonic Boom 120 and Sonic Boom 180 speakers, expanding the existing collection of party speakers featuring the original SoundRover and Sonic Boom models. With the sleek, professional look and powerful sound of the SoundRover Pro 650, alongside the rugged, durable and EVERYTHINGPROOF Sonic Boom 120 and 180, these speakers are guaranteed to create an electrifying atmosphere. Delivering clear, crisp audio with enhanced capabilities, the speakers are portable so that listeners can enjoy high-quality audio while cheering on their favorite team, hosting a backyard BBQ or enjoying a day on the beach.
"At Altec Lansing, our mission is to create exceptional experiences for music lovers and keep every event vibrant by continuously introducing new features without compromising on top-tier sound," said Ike Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Building on the success of its predecessors, the new party speakers offer refined features tailored for unforgettable events and uninterrupted listening experiences."
Key features specific to each speaker include:
- SoundRover Pro 650 – Combining portability with a polished design, this speaker is the ideal companion for your next party. It features 650W peak power sound output, True Wireless Speaker (TWS) Stereo Pairing, Aux Input, beat-driven lighting that syncs with the music and a wireless microphone for party, DJ or karaoke use, as well as a built-in, graphic equalizer that keeps you in control of your music, perfect for all of those backyard DJ's out there.
- Sonic Boom 120 – With EVERYTHINGPROOF capabilities and an IP67 rating, this model withstands water, sand, dust, snow and shocks. Its 12-hour battery life and 120-watt sound output keep music playing all day long. It also features a convenient built-in trolley handle that makes it easy to transport to any event.
- Sonic Boom 180 – Boasting a clear, deep and booming bass with three modes — normal, plus and two bass boost settings — along with a 14-hour battery life and 180-watt sound output, the Sonic Boom 180 delivers excellent audio for any party or environment. It also includes convenient features like Qi wireless charging, FM radio and a built-in trolley handle, all while delivering EVERYTHINGPROOF performance.
The new line of party speakers retail for $149.99 - $229.99 and are available now at AFES, Nexom, BJ's Wholesale Club, Amazon and Alteclansing.com. The speakers will also be available at Meijer stores starting December 1.
For speaker spec sheets and hi-res images, please find the media kit here.
For more information about Altec Lansing and the party speakers, visit: https://www.alteclansing.com/.
About Altec Lansing
Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial
Media Contact
Matt Greenfield, Altec Lansing, 7733154186, [email protected], https://www.alteclansing.com/
SOURCE Altec Lansing
Share this article