Altec Lansing Rolls Out Lineup of New Party Speakers, Amplifying the Bass and Fun Features

"At Altec Lansing, our mission is to create exceptional experiences for music lovers and keep every event vibrant by continuously introducing new features without compromising on top-tier sound," said Ike Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Building on the success of its predecessors, the new party speakers offer refined features tailored for unforgettable events and uninterrupted listening experiences."

Key features specific to each speaker include:

SoundRover Pro 650 – Combining portability with a polished design, this speaker is the ideal companion for your next party. It features 650W peak power sound output, True Wireless Speaker (TWS) Stereo Pairing, Aux Input, beat-driven lighting that syncs with the music and a wireless microphone for party, DJ or karaoke use, as well as a built-in, graphic equalizer that keeps you in control of your music, perfect for all of those backyard DJ's out there.

Sonic Boom 120 – With EVERYTHINGPROOF capabilities and an IP67 rating, this model withstands water, sand, dust, snow and shocks. Its 12-hour battery life and 120-watt sound output keep music playing all day long. It also features a convenient built-in trolley handle that makes it easy to transport to any event.

Sonic Boom 180 – Boasting a clear, deep and booming bass with three modes — normal, plus and two bass boost settings — along with a 14-hour battery life and 180-watt sound output, the Sonic Boom 180 delivers excellent audio for any party or environment. It also includes convenient features like Qi wireless charging, FM radio and a built-in trolley handle, all while delivering EVERYTHINGPROOF performance.

The new line of party speakers retail for $149.99 - $229.99 and are available now at AFES, Nexom, BJ's Wholesale Club, Amazon and Alteclansing.com. The speakers will also be available at Meijer stores starting December 1.

For more information about Altec Lansing and the party speakers, visit: https://www.alteclansing.com/.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

