Altec Lansing Ventures into New Territory as the Inaugural Licensee of Ai Shark's Original Gaming Software

"Harnessing the power of AI, supercomputers and our exceptional code-writing team, we are aiming to eclipse the original GameShark's triumphs tenfold and redefine the gaming landscape on a global scale," said Todd Hays, Founder of Ai Shark. "Altec Lansing is our first inaugural peripheral licensing partner, and we will assist them in capturing a significant share of the $2.5B video gaming headset marketplace. This marks the start of a series of AI Gaming technology partnerships that will enhance the gaming ecosystem for players worldwide."

The software is console-agnostic and adaptable to various gaming peripherals, including gaming keyboards, headphones and mice. Altec Lansing's partnership with Ai Shark aligns with the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of audio innovation, as the company will be the first licensee to use the software in its headphones.

Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing, will also hold an investment stake in Ai Shark. This strategic collaboration aims to harness the potential of AI in gaming, setting the stage for a new era of immersive gameplay.

"We're thrilled to enter the gaming world with Ai Shark," said Ike Franco, Founder & CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "Since 1927, we've always strived to pioneer technology within the audio world, and our entry into the gaming realm will be no different. This collaboration with Ai Shark marks a substantial leap for Infinity Global and Altec Lansing within the gaming industry, and we are committed to advancing technology and delivering cutting-edge experiences to gamers worldwide."

For more information, please visit, https://shark.loginto.me/

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

About Ai Shark

Ai Shark is a startup developer focused on creating real-time AI-driven assistance for gamers who need help or don't have the time to enjoy their library of expensive, hard-to-beat games. http: http://www.aigameshark.com

