Altec Lansing's HydraBlast 2.0 Named a TIME Best Invention 2024

The HydraBlast 2.0 solves these problems through its EVERYTHINGPROOF® design and versatile Mount It, Clip It, Stick It capabilities, fitting any lifestyle without compromising quality. These features include a built-in magnet for attaching to metal surfaces, making it ideal for golf carts or ATVs. It also includes a carabiner clip for easy attachment to backpacks during hikes, mounting options for bikes and a clip spot to securely bungee cord it to the truck bed during a tailgate party.

While other speakers are waterproof, the HydraBlast 2.0 is equipped with an IP67 rating and is one of the only speakers on the market that can float in water. It also features an extended battery life of up to 24 hours, USB-C quick charge, Qi wireless charging, party sync for connecting over 100 speakers and allows for optimal audio dispersion with its built-in 6-degree pedestal base, enhancing the listening experience.

"The HydraBlast 2.0 tackles the challenges we've seen in the market for years. With its rugged design and durability, it stands up to the elements while delivering the rich sound that music lovers crave," said Ike S. Franco, Founder and CEO of Infinity Brands, the parent company of Altec Lansing. "It's built for those who lead active lives — whether navigating the city or enjoying nature, this speaker goes where you go. It's an honor that TIME recognized Altec Lansing and the HydraBlast 2.0 for meeting that need."

The HydraBlast 2.0 is available at large retailers such as Walmart, Target, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Staples and Best Buy, as well as on Amazon, retailing at $79.99.

About Altec Lansing

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing. http://www.alteclansing.com / @alteclansingofficial

