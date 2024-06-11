Alterian Named a Leader in Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms by Independent Research Firm

"Being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms is, in our opinion, positive recognition of our commitment to empower customer-led companies with journey orchestration technology so that they achieve their strategic objectives.", says Alterian CEO, Bob Hale. Post this

"The future of customer experience is incredibly exciting, driven by technology that understands and responds to customers in real-time. AI is pivotal in this evolution. Journey insights form the backbone of every customer interaction and experience enhancement. Alterian's unique positioning as a customer journey analytics and orchestration platform simplifies insights for customer-led digital transformation." says Bob Hale, CEO of Alterian.

Hale goes on to say, "Our newest feature - Journey Insight™, understands the full online customer journey from initial engagement to post-purchase, and gives a company the ability to see how they stack up against competitors. With AI technology and no IT involvement needed, it pinpoints customer frustrations and discovers key market insights that seamlessly integrate into your business to boost revenue and market position."

The Forrester Wave report states that "Alterian continues to mature its platform by adding "Journey Insight™, gathered from pre-loaded journeys based on millions of opted-in and anonymized individuals, covering over 100 billion+ journey events; orchestration playbooks to improve discovery and time to value; and no code data integration, powered by AI and real-time decisioning." The Forrester report goes on to state "Alterian is a great fit for

CX and marketing teams and agencies that need a quick journey view of an industry, as well as AI- powered real-time journey behavior analysis".

"It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in journey orchestration platforms. Being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms is, in our opinion, positive recognition of our commitment to empower customer-led companies with journey orchestration technology so that they gain true journey insight into their customers and achieve their strategic objectives.", says Alterian CEO, Bob Hale.

Read more about Alterian's Real-time CX Platform.

About Alterian

Alterian and our global partner network have a proven history of delivering real-time customer experience (CX) solutions to brands across the US, UK and Australia. Our leading real-time CX platform enables brands to fully understand journey insights and act upon their customers' interactions, gathering relevant data from multiple touchpoints, recommending next best actions, and enabling companies to deliver the experiences their customer's demand.

Key benefits of Alterian's leading Real-time Customer Experience Platform:

Journey Insight™ by Alterian offers full visibility into online customer journeys with your brand, your competitors, and the interactions in between.

Journey analytics and AI analyzes customer interactions to discover friction points and key insights

Journey orchestration powered with AI automatically delivers individualized end-to end customer experiences to any channel

Easily integrate and turbo-charge your existing channels and systems

A simple scalable model customized to your business needs

Media Contact

Nathan Lamos, Alterian, 1 720677-1802, [email protected], www.alterian.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Alterian