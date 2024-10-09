Alternative Recycling Channels Drive EPS Packaging's 30% Recycling Rate in North America, Diverting 168 Million Pounds from Landfills

"With continued innovation and investment, EPS recycling can significantly contribute to a more sustainable economy." -- Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of the EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA). Post this

"Because EPS recycling primarily occurs behind the scenes with independent contracts to supply recycled content feedstock and overseas sales of EPS recyclate, many people don't realize how much is actually being recycled," said Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of the EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA). "The fact that we're diverting such a significant amount of material from landfills shows the real impact of these channels, which aren't as visible to the public as curbside recycling."

The alternative streams that drive EPS recycling continue to grow, supported by investments in infrastructure and innovative recycling technologies. For its part, the EPS industry has collectively invested $185 million in recycled content resin technologies, which are processes and innovations that incorporate post-consumer recycled EPS foam into new resin formulations and reduce reliance on virgin materials. Approximately 79 million pounds of capacity are currently operational, with an additional 150 million pounds planned.

These efforts have resulted in growing demand for recycled content EPS, which is widely used in rigid polystyrene applications like picture frames, coat hangers, and as a concrete aggregate. Recycled EPS material finds its way into a variety of end markets, including building and construction materials, safety helmets, automotive applications, new packaging, and furniture. Notably, consumer access to EPS recycling has been expanding through initiatives like the Foam Recycling Coalition (FRC) grants.

Between 2019 and 2023, the number of consumers benefiting from the FRC densifier grant program grew from four million to 12.4 million. During that same period, the amount of foam polystyrene collected for recycling from FRC-supported programs nearly doubled, rising from 841,000 to 1.6 million pounds. Likewise, Foam Cycle, which offers a turnkey EPS recycling system to municipalities, has gained traction in 29 cities increasing consumer access by another 11.5 million.

As EPS recycling infrastructure continues to develop, EPS-IA encourages consumers and businesses alike to take advantage of the more than 400 drop-off locations available, which can be found via EPS-IA's North American EPS Recycling Map.

"EPS is being recycled in increasing quantities, and the growth in access and infrastructure points to more progress ahead," added Bowers. "With continued innovation and investment, EPS recycling can significantly contribute to a more sustainable economy. We encourage businesses and communities to tap into these expanding opportunities."

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a lightweight material that is 98% air and offers unmatched protection for products and perishable goods like pharmaceuticals and fresh fish. It is a versatile material that supports a diverse range of industries and significant sectors of the national economy. Recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as a material recycled in practice and at scale in a number of global regions, EPS plays a key role in protecting goods while supporting circular economy advancements.

The EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA) is the North American trade association for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry. Our members – more than 50 small businesses located in 44 states – manufacture EPS foam insulation used in building and construction and EPS protective packaging for consumer goods including appliances, electronics, pharmaceuticals, furniture, and other products.

