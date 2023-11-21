Altitude Trampoline Park Joins Schoox to Discuss Ways L&D Drives Their Business

The session will share how learning effectively impacts guest experiences and overall franchisee performance.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox and their customer Altitude Trampoline Park present "Achieving Peak Learning Performance Across The Enterprise: The Why And The How" on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET.
David Wentworth, VP, Talent Platform Evangelist for Schoox, and Gina Elliott, Senior Director of Learning & Development at Altitude Trampoline Park (ATP), will discuss how the entertainment center empowers its franchisees to offer engaging experiences that train employees within the flow of work, boost staff performance, and track metrics that matter to improve the bottom line.
Many organizations—especially franchise organizations—often grapple with the challenges of training and how to best ascertain its real impact on the organization. While it is often difficult to quantify, learning and development teams are commonly tasked to measure and report on learning performance.
During this webinar, David and Gina will explore how:
- Mobile-first learning improves operations at each ATP location
- On-the-job training and reports allow ATP to measure changes in employee skill levels
- Learning affects guest experiences and overall business performance
About Altitude Trampoline Park
Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program is where members get the max with unlimited use of trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more, providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2023. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.
About Schoox
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at http://www.schoox.com.
