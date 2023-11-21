Altitude Trampoline Park Joins Schoox to Discuss Ways L&D Drives Their Business

Achieving Peak Learning Performance Across The Enterprise takes place Tues. Nov. 21 at 1 pm ET. Post this

Many organizations—especially franchise organizations—often grapple with the challenges of training and how to best ascertain its real impact on the organization. While it is often difficult to quantify, learning and development teams are commonly tasked to measure and report on learning performance.

During this webinar, David and Gina will explore how:

Mobile-first learning improves operations at each ATP location

On-the-job training and reports allow ATP to measure changes in employee skill levels

Learning affects guest experiences and overall business performance

Registration for this complimentary event is available here.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier family-friendly entertainment destination offering cutting-edge attractions and Party Packages to accommodate all of life's most meaningful celebrations. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Membership program is where members get the max with unlimited use of trampolines, playgrounds, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more, providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2023. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at http://www.schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 1.703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

SOURCE Schoox