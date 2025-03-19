Altitude Trampoline Park Reports Robust Q1 2025 Growth and Outlines Strategic Expansion Plans

Momentum Builds with Three New Openings in Q1 and Continued Expansion Planned for Q2

DALLAS, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, is excited to announce significant growth in the first quarter of 2025 with three new parks opening in the first quarter and several more on the horizon. Fueled by rapid expansion into both new and established markets, the premier family entertainment brand is gaining momentum as it sets its sights on a transformative year ahead.

In Q1 2025, Altitude opened three new locations, reinforcing its footprint in key regions. The company entered South Florida for the first time with the debut of its Coral Springs park in December 2024, followed by the opening of its West Palm Beach location in February 2025. These openings mark an important breakthrough in the region, demonstrating Altitude's ability to establish itself in competitive markets. Additionally, the brand expanded in the Midwest with the opening of its Roscoe Village park in Chicago in mid-March.

"Our growth in Q1 is just the beginning of what promises to be a milestone year for Altitude Trampoline Park," said Chris Kuehn, President of Altitude Trampoline Park. "As we continue expanding into new markets and enhancing our offerings, our focus remains on providing a best-in-class experience for families and our franchise partners."

Building on its strong momentum, Altitude is set to open at least three new parks in Q2 2025, further cementing its position as a leader in family entertainment. In Illinois, the brand will expand its Chicago-area footprint with a new location in Schaumburg. Meanwhile, growth in California accelerates with a second Los Angeles-area park debuting in Anaheim and a third Bay Area location launching in Milpitas, reinforcing Altitude's commitment to bringing high-energy fun to more communities nationwide.

Altitude's strategic expansion centers on developing market clusters, amplifying brand awareness while maximizing operational efficiencies. This proven approach has fueled success in regions like Florida, where the launch of new South Florida parks was driven by the company's established footprint in Central Florida. Looking ahead, Altitude is set to introduce its signature high-energy entertainment experience to Minnesota's Twin Cities with an upcoming St. Paul location. Meanwhile, as the brand continues to thrive in Ohio and Illinois, Indiana stands as a key growth opportunity—one that Altitude is actively exploring to further extend its nationwide presence.

Altitude remains committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience. The brand's focus is on child-driven entertainment, with strategically selected locations in suburban areas that cater to families. To stay competitive in the rapidly evolving family entertainment sector, Altitude is constantly innovating. The company is actively exploring new food and beverage offerings, enhancing customer service, and investing in cutting-edge attractions that elevate the guest experience. Additionally, Altitude is integrating emerging technologies like XR and AR to create unique and immersive play experiences.

Franchise development remains a key driver of the company's growth. Altitude is seeking franchise partners who are eager to join a thriving brand and are committed to executing its proven business model. Ideal franchisees are those who embrace Altitude's strategic plan and have a desire to expand alongside the company.

With a strong foundation set in the first quarter, Altitude is poised for continued expansion throughout 2025, bringing more families the opportunity to jump, play, and create lasting memories.

To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2025. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

