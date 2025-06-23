Altitude Trampoline Park Surpasses Mid‑Year Milestone with Six Locations Opened

Family‑friendly entertainment leader sets sights on Minnesota, Indiana, Nevada, Missouri, and Colorado through end of 2025

DALLAS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, has achieved its H1 target with the grand opening of six parks in the first two quarters of 2025, marking a significant milestone in its aggressive growth strategy. With momentum strong, the brand is now directing its expansion to key new regions— Minnesota, Indiana, Nevada, Missouri, and Colorado—with the goal of further amplifying its national footprint.

This mid-year success reflects Altitude's ability to execute on its development strategy while maintaining a high standard of guest experience. The brand's expansion into these new markets will strengthen its national presence and bring its signature brand of active family fun to more communities. Each new location is carefully selected to meet growing demand for indoor recreation and offers an immersive environment that combines high-energy play with memorable social experiences.

To help lead this next phase of franchise growth, Altitude recently welcomed Jerek Pazgan-Lorenzo as its new Director of Franchise Development. With a background spanning sales, marketing, and franchise development, Jerek brings a deep understanding of what it takes to build successful, sustainable franchise systems. His approach is grounded in building authentic relationships with prospective owners and guiding them through a discovery process that is transparent, informative, and aligned with Altitude's values.

"Our goal isn't just to grow our number of locations—it's to elevate the experience at every park," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "We're proud to have opened six parks already this year, and with new markets and a strong team in place—including Jerek's leadership—we're in a great position to continue that momentum through the rest of 2025 and beyond."

With a consistent track record of strong unit economics, compelling guest offerings, and franchisee support, the brand is well positioned to reach this goal. In the coming years, Altitude plans to open 12 to 15 parks annually while continuing to refine its programming, elevate birthday and event offerings, and expand its membership tiers—including the popular $10 Endless Jumps program. These enhancements are designed to drive guest engagement and differentiate the brand in an increasingly competitive market.

Franchise development remains a key driver of the company's growth. Altitude is seeking franchise partners who are eager to join a thriving brand and are committed to executing its proven business model. Ideal franchisees are those who embrace Altitude's strategic plan and have a desire to expand alongside the company.

With a strong foundation set in the first two quarters, Altitude is poised for continued expansion throughout 2025, bringing more families the opportunity to jump, play, and create lasting memories.

To learn more about franchise opportunities and upcoming store openings, contact [email protected] or visit www.altitudefranchise.com.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass, is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2025. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

