Altorney Announces General Availability of MARC, Unhosted Review Intelligence Shown to Drive More Than 60% Savings

"In a single project, MARC cut review costs by 62% and hosting costs by 78%—a game-changer for how organizations approach eDiscovery."

"MARC offers more accuracy than other transformative legal technologies, and we see its ability to easily leverage GenAI with no prompt engineering as the next iteration in eDiscovery innovation," said Shimmy Messing, Altorney's CEO and Co-Founder. "It is a natural step forward for anyone managing eDiscovery projects to incorporate MARC into their processes."

MARC can provide and manage a secure, enterprise-grade LLM instance or integrate with a client's or provider's preferred model. With the ability to tag, cull, and explain decisions, it can process over a million documents a day and automate anything a first-pass reviewer can do, including testing for responsiveness, privilege, PII, PHI, issues, and hot docs. This technology has demonstrated an 80% reduction in documents transferred to a hosted review platform and an 86% reduction in cycle time compared to traditional review.

While MARC automates much of the more tedious and time-consuming aspects of eDiscovery, it deliberately keeps humans-in-the-loop. "GenAI doesn't eliminate the need for human oversight—but it enables the right human to be in the right place at the right time to optimize their value," said Steve Goldstein, Altorney's Chief Product Officer. "With MARC, instead of manually creating and managing complex protocols, monotonously scanning for relevant documents, and painstakingly generating explanations for relevancy decisions (or not), humans can focus on QC and strategy."

See the results from one Fortune 500 corporate legal department that cut review costs by 62% and hosting costs by 78% to understand what MARC can do for LSPs, law firms, and their clients.

About Altorney

Founded by legaltech veterans, Altorney builds elegant, unconventional tech that redefines how legal teams source talent and manage document review. We offer two purpose-built solutions tackling persistent pain points in legal work. The first, Altorney, is a self-service legal talent platform that empowers law firms, LSPs, and corporate legal departments to instantly source vetted reviewers, track performance in real time, and reduce reliance on traditional staffing agencies. The second, MARC, is an unhosted, GenAI-powered review engine that automates first-pass decisions before documents are ever uploaded to a review platform. Whether building a more efficient review function or automating it entirely, Altorney helps legal teams move faster, operate with greater oversight, and lower the cost of getting to the truth. Learn more at www.altorney.com.

