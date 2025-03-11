Altorney Launches MARC: Behind-the-Firewall GenAI Platform for Secure Discovery and Investigation Response Management.

"The legal industry is at a turning point, and MARC is setting the new standard for discovery management." said Shimmy Messing, CEO and Co-Founder of Altorney. "It not only enhances security and efficiency but also drives significant downstream savings on legal spend." Post this

MARC is specifically designed to meet the growing demand for secure, scalable, and AI-driven discovery and investigative review solutions that seamlessly integrate with Microsoft 365 Purview and other existing corporate data infrastructures. This behind-the-firewall approach directly addresses the concerns of corporate legal teams by streamlining workflows, enhancing efficiency, and reducing operational costs through automated, AI-driven processes. It minimizes risk by ensuring compliance and strengthening the defensibility of legal decisions. Additionally, it provides greater control over legal spend with predictable pricing and reduced AI usage fees, maximizing the return on legal technology investments. By delivering a repeatable discovery review process with robust validation, it also ensures transparency and consistent, defensible outcomes.

Scalable and designed for any sized matter, MARC makes AI more accessible to legal teams by eliminating manual effort in key areas such as responsiveness review, privilege assessment, PII/PHI detection, and issue coding—without requiring complex manual inputs. Every AI-assisted classification decision is backed by clear validation, sampling, and oversight, ensuring a transparent and defensible process.

Industry Expertise Driving Innovation

The development of MARC is spearheaded by Chief Product Officer Stephen Goldstein, a seasoned leader in legal technology with over 30 years of experience in eDiscovery, AI-driven automation, and legal workflow transformation.

"MARC is designed to solve the real-world challenges that corporate legal teams face every day," said Goldstein. "With its AI-powered automation, seamless security, and built-in transparency, MARC equips legal teams with the tools they need to move faster, reduce risk, and make defensible decisions with confidence—all while keeping their data exactly where it belongs."

A New Era for Corporate Legal Teams

With the launch of MARC, Altorney is expanding beyond legal talent sourcing and management to deliver a truly secure, efficient, and AI-powered document review solution. This milestone underscores Altorney's alternative approach to innovation, transparency, and the automation of legal workflows, empowering corporate legal teams to take full control of their discovery and investigative process.

MARC will soon be available in general release for corporate legal teams looking to bring AI-powered document review in-house—enhancing security, reducing costs, and streamlining decision-making.

