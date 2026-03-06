Altorney Unveils MARC Investigate at Legalweek 2026, Bringing Legal AI Directly to Where Data Lives

Altorney has officially launched MARC Investigate at Legalweek 2026. This GenAI-powered tool allows corporate legal teams to analyze data directly within their own secure environments—eliminating the need for data migration. By moving from complex problems to actionable narratives in minutes, MARC Investigate helps in-house counsel identify and understand data before it ever leaves their environment, providing full investigative power with zero external data exposure.

Unlike traditional platforms that require data migration to external systems, MARC Investigate operates within a corporation's existing tech stack. This allows legal teams to probe and understand data before it ever leaves their environment, providing full investigative power with zero external data exposure.