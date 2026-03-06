Altorney Unveils MARC Investigate at Legalweek 2026, Bringing Legal AI Directly to Where Data Lives

Altorney has officially launched MARC Investigate at Legalweek 2026. This GenAI-powered tool allows corporate legal teams to analyze data directly within their own secure environments—eliminating the need for data migration. By moving from complex problems to actionable narratives in minutes, MARC Investigate helps in-house counsel identify and understand data before it ever leaves their environment, providing full investigative power with zero external data exposure.
BALTIMORE, Md., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altorney today announced the debut of MARC Investigate at Legalweek 2026. This groundbreaking feature set enables legal teams to move from complex problems to actionable answers in minutes—entirely within their own secure environments.
Unlike traditional platforms that require data migration to external systems, MARC Investigate operates within a corporation's existing tech stack. This allows legal teams to probe and understand data before it ever leaves their environment, providing full investigative power with zero external data exposure.
MARC Investigate fundamentally changes how corporate legal teams approach investigations by allowing them to surface patterns and identify key narratives earlier in the process. This proactive approach leads to faster, more defensible outcomes before committing to full-scale review.
"Legal teams don't need more complexity—they need answers, fast," said Shimmy Messing, CEO of Altorney. "MARC Investigate is simple to deploy and gets legal teams from question to insight in minutes. That's the promise we're delivering at Legalweek."
Designed for in-house counsel, MARC Investigate focuses on security, simplicity, and cost. Attendees at Legalweek 2026 can experience its intuitive three-step workflow:
- Investigate: MARC uses issue-driven flows to structure investigations automatically, replacing manual targeted searches.
- Refine: Users can chat directly with the entire corpus to uncover what happened and who was involved before moving to a review platform.
- Act: Adaptive Learning continuously surfaces hidden connections and patterns, enabling teams to mitigate risk and ensure comprehensive results.
About Altorney Founded by legaltech veterans, Altorney redefines how legal teams source talent and manage document review. The company offers two core solutions: Altorney, a self-service legal talent platform for sourcing vetted reviewers, and MARC, an unhosted, GenAI-powered engine that automates first-pass decisions. Altorney helps legal teams move faster, increase oversight, and lower the cost of reaching the truth. Learn more at www.altorney.com.
