Altrata Launches Executive and Company Data on Snowflake Marketplace

Altrata and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations by providing access to more than five million profiles of C-suite, board members, and business leaders across the globe. Data access through Snowflake Marketplace helps remove boundaries that slow down decision making enabling teams to close bigger deals, faster.

"Altrata's commitment to deliver insights into the workflows of their clients aligns with Snowflake's mission to help customers benefit from leading-edge technologies with valuable industry and business experience on Snowflake's single, integrated platform," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace at Snowflake. "We look forward to continued collaboration and helping deliver executive intelligence on leavers and joiners, previous company experience and connections to support better business development through Snowflake's AI Data Cloud. Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud." To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence providing insight on individuals who can have the most impact on their clients' success. Altrata's advanced solutions allow deeper insight and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify top talent quickly. Altrata's global dataset contains millions of individual profiles on the wealthy, senior decision makers, board members, and C-suite leaders. Altrata offers actionable, accurate and comprehensive data maintained by a global team of in-house researchers committed to surfacing the right insight at the right time to drive positive business outcomes.

Altrata is a registered trademark of Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies, and is comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

