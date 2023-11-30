Altrata Report Finds Booz Allen's and Bain's Alumni are the Most Well-Connected

17.1% of Global 500 board and leadership team members had at least one previous role at a consulting company. Post this

McKinsey & Co, PwC and IBM lead the Global 500 rankings with the most alumni sitting on the board or leadership team. McKinsey accounts for 247 influential alumni, equating to almost 3% of Global 500 board and leadership team executives.

Among the numerous findings, Consulting Alumni Rankings 2023 reveals:

Among Global 500 boards and leadership teams, gender diversity is greater among consulting alumni than among executives from other professional backgrounds.

Of the Fortune 1000 companies, McKinsey has produced the most (current) CEOs and EY the most CFOs

IBM, Microsoft and Accenture account for the highest number of alumni who are Fortune 1000 CTOs

PwC, Accenture and IBM have produced the highest number of Fortune 1000 CIOs

PwC, KPMG and Deloitte lead the consulting alumni rankings with the most alumni on boards or leadership teams of FTSE 350 companies.

Of the FTSE 350 companies, IBM produces the most CTOs and PwC produces the most CIOs

The report finds that alumni of consulting firms account for 25% of FTSE 350 board members and senior management teams and 21% among Fortune 1000 board and senior management teams.

A deeper look into the influence of the individuals that were part of this analysis reveals that the average high-performing* consulting alum has 74.5 direct connections to other highly senior decision-makers. Some firms' alumni are more well-connected than others. At the top, Booz Allen Hamilton's and Bain's influential alumni each have more than 100 such direct connections on average.

Through a strong alumni network, a company can drive business by leveraging its corporate ambassadors in their new places of work. Such contacts can be crucial, as firms that rely on referrals and warm introductions to engage with senior decision-makers can gain a significant competitive advantage. Consulting Alumni Rankings 2023 offers unique insight on influential consulting alumni, making it an essential read for organizations looking to make the most of their alumni networks.

*Former consultants who now sit on the boards or comprise the leadership teams of major public companies; and in this case, Fortune 1000 companies.

