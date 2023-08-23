Altrata report reveals the top priorities for Chief Information Security Officers

The CISO is under competing pressure to support innovation and corporate progress while protecting their organization from constantly evolving cyber threats. Tweet this

Among the numerous findings the 2023 Spotlight: CISOs in the US reveals:

Fortune 500 CISOs often have professional backgrounds in the government and military; with the US Army, Navy and Air Force among the top former employers

Some of the top academic institutions for today's CISOs are Arizona State University , University of Maryland and West Point

, and West Point When it comes to senior-level experience, half of all current CISOs have held a senior role in technology at some stage in their careers

Travel, sports, mentoring, and volunteering are among CISOs' most popular interests

Only 16% of CISO positions are occupied by women and the average age is 52 years old, which tends to be slightly younger than top-ranking C-suite executives

In terms of their strategic priorities at the midpoint of 2023, more than half of CISOs were centering their focus on innovation, while approximately one-third were prioritizing enhancing the customer experience, driving enterprise growth, and scaling technology infrastructure. "These priorities mirror the range of pressures and demands on the modern CISO and give a clear insight into how individuals are approaching the job" said Maya Imberg, lead author of the report and Head of Thought Leadership for Altrata.

"The CISO is under competing pressure to support innovation and corporate progress while protecting their organization from constantly evolving cyber threats" Imberg states. "This report provides incredible insight for organizations that need to sell to or engage these tech leaders."

The Altrata report encapsulates invaluable insights garnered directly from CISOs as they confront these multifaceted challenges head-on. Leveraging Boardroom Insiders' distinctive, in-depth profiles of executive leaders, the study delves into the experiences and backgrounds of more than 440 individuals occupying CISO or equivalent positions within Fortune 500 corporations. This comprehensive analysis affords a holistic view of the professionals shaping this pivotal role.

Access the complete findings here.

About Altrata

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and C-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to their clients' success. Altrata's advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify key talent quickly. Actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers and data specialists, maintaining millions of profiles, enables clients to effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is a registered trademark of Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies, and is comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

For inquiries contact Amanda Cifone at [email protected]

Media Contact

Amanda Cifone, Altrata, +12122243007, [email protected], Altrata.com

SOURCE Altrata