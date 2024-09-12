Alturas Analytics, Inc. Appoints Erik Burns as Chief Marketing and Business Strategy Officer

Alturas Analytics, Inc., specializing in LC-MS/MS and GC-MS/MS bioanalysis and a leading provider of pharmaceutical development solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Erik Burns, Ed.D., as Chief Marketing and Business Strategy Officer.

Erik Burns, Ed.D., is a strategic leader with extensive experience in revenue development and business strategy. With a strong track record in both academia and the for-profit sector, he has consistently driven profitable growth. His expertise in strategic marketing has helped organizations align their missions with market opportunities, enhancing engagement and revenue.

Erik comes to Alturas Analytics with a passion for bridging academia and industry, where he is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical sciences and nurturing future leaders through strategic marketing and revenue development. He has authored over 30 peer-reviewed articles on adult education, professional development, and business strategy, demonstrating his commitment to data-driven solutions. Erik most recently served as the Senior Director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Business Initiatives at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), as well as held significant roles at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's School of Pharmacy. Currently, Erik serves as the Excipients Sector Chair for the United States Pharmacopeia (USP).

Robin Woods, President of Alturas Analytics, states, "We are excited for Erik Burns to be joining the Alturas team. His breadth of knowledge of our industry and focus on advancing pharmaceutical sciences as well as developing future leaders aligns with Alturas' growth objectives. I am confident his extensive experience in revenue development, business strategy, and dedication to our industry will continue to leverage Alturas' success."



