Alturas Analytics, Inc. Appoints Maggie McMullen as Chief Business Development Officer

MOSCOW, Idaho, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alturas Analytics, Inc., specializing in LC-MS/MS and GC-MS/MS bioanalysis and a leading provider of pharmaceutical development solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Maggie McMullen as Chief Business Development Officer.

Maggie's primary objective as Chief Business Development Officer at Alturas Analytics is to strengthen business planning strategies and focus on building relationships, both internal and external, to foster growth as a leader in the LC-MS/MS and GC-MS/MS bioanalytical fields. She comes to Alturas with 10 years of laboratory bench and study director experience, as well as 18 years in CRO business development. Maggie's technical expertise provides a foundation to help clients effectively move their project through the drug development process.

"We recruit talented and knowledgeable people with great dispositions," says Robin Woods, Alturas President. "Maggie's responsiveness and dedication to clients is a great match to Alturas' commitment to exceptional customer service. We are confident that Maggie's diverse history within the pharmaceutical industry and related fields will further contribute to Alturas' growth and prosperity."

About Alturas Analytics, Inc.

Alturas Analytics is a GLP-compliant bioanalytical CRO, specializing in MS/MS solutions to support early discovery through late-phase clinical trials. In addition to providing PK support services to pharmaceutical companies worldwide, Alturas maintains an intensive research effort to apply new technologies toward scientific advancement. Our success is built on developing long-term relationships with clients by delivering personalized bioanalytical results in a timely manner and with the highest level of integrity.

