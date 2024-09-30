Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center Partners with Regenexx to Bring Revolutionary Non-Surgical Pain Management to the Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley deserves access to the best and most advanced healthcare solutions. By partnering with Regenexx, we are bringing a groundbreaking, non-surgical treatment option to our community. Our goal is to empower patients in McAllen, Mission, and beyond. Post this

This innovative approach aligns perfectly with Altus's mission to provide holistic, patient-centered care that goes beyond conventional pain management techniques and a reliance on pills.

Transforming Pain Management in the Rio Grande Valley

Dr. Jaime Sued, founder of Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The Rio Grande Valley deserves access to the best and most advanced healthcare solutions. By partnering with Regenexx, we are bringing a groundbreaking, non-surgical treatment option to our community. Our goal is to empower patients in McAllen, Mission, and beyond to take control of their pain and improve their quality of life without the need for invasive procedures."

Meeting the Needs of the Local Community

The Rio Grande Valley is experiencing a growing demand for effective pain management solutions that do not rely solely on surgery or long-term medication. The introduction of Regenexx procedures at Altus responds directly to this need, offering a safe, research-backed alternative that addresses the root cause of pain rather than just the symptoms. This partnership ensures that residents have access to the latest advancements in regenerative medicine, right in their own community.

Customized, Patient-Focused Care

Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center has long been recognized for its commitment to personalized care. With the addition of Regenexx, Altus can now offer even more tailored treatment plans, combining the expertise of its multidisciplinary team with the cutting-edge technology of regenerative medicine. Patients can expect a comprehensive approach to pain management that not only alleviates pain but also improves overall wellness and quality of life.

Scheduling a Consultation

Residents of McAllen, Mission, and the broader Rio Grande Valley who are interested in learning more about Regenexx procedures or determining their candidacy for this non-surgical treatment are encouraged to schedule a consultation with an Altus physician. During the consultation, the team will assess each patient's condition, discuss the potential benefits of Regenexx, and help patients make informed decisions about their pain management options.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, patients can visit Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center or call (210) 449-1029.

About Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center

Founded by Dr. Jaime Sued, Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center is dedicated to providing innovative, evidence-based treatments for chronic pain. With a focus on the unique needs of the Rio Grande Valley, Altus offers a holistic approach that goes beyond medication, empowering patients to take control of their pain and improve their quality of life through personalized, integrative care that includes everything from nutritional counseling to physical therapy.

About Regenexx

Regenexx is a pioneer in the field of regenerative medicine, offering non-surgical treatment options that utilize the body's natural healing abilities. Since 2005, Regenexx has been at the forefront of interventional orthopedics, performing more than 190,500 procedures and significantly contributing to the global research on bone marrow concentrate for orthopedic conditions.

Media Contact

Joan James-Collins, CODESM, 1 9562753343, [email protected], https://www.codesm.com/

SOURCE Altus Spine and Joint Pain Center