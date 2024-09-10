Altvia Elevates Investor Engagement and Strengthens Digital Brand with Innovative ShareSecure Features: Landing Pages and Workspaces

There is now a better way to uplevel your fundraising and transform your client partnerships with ShareSecure landing pages and workspaces.

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altvia, the technology pioneer for private capital markets, announced the release of a powerful upgrade within their proprietary product, ShareSecure, an industry-leading LP Portal and Virtual Data Room (VDR) preferred by investors. These new features—landing pages and workspaces—unlock innovative functionality that enables IR professionals to uplevel their fundraising and transform their investor partnerships.

With the introduction of ShareSecure's customizable landing page functionality, IR professionals can now create bespoke digital experiences that act as an extension of their firm's brand. This new functionality empowers firms to not only impress but also engage investors with real-time updates, multimedia content, and the documents they need to stay informed. By managing personalized landing pages within ShareSecure, IR teams can easily engage with key stakeholders, strengthening investor relationships and positioning their firm ahead of the competition.

In addition to landing pages, Altvia is also excited to debut workspaces, a proprietary feature designed to work in tandem with Altvia's Correspond Investor Edition. Workspaces significantly enhance the segmentation and distribution of tailored investor communications across distinct business use cases. Now, IR and fundraising professionals can distribute documents to who they want, when they want, in one streamlined approach. This ensures data integrity and privacy compliance standards while reinforcing efficient communication workflows.

"Altvia's been a leading provider for front and middle office teams for many years. That said, given the market conditions of a more competitive fundraising environment coupled with more sophisticated LPs, we knew that we needed to further innovate to support our clients in upleveling their investor relations. With our new offering within ShareSecure, we're giving GPs more firepower to impress not only their current, but also, prospective investors. This isn't just any release or update - it's a unique, proprietary solution that will help make things easier from start to finish in fund management. This latest innovation keeps us ahead of the curve, meeting the industry's needs, and making life simpler for our clients." Joshua Haas, VP of Product, at Altvia.

The introduction of landing pages and workspaces is part of Altvia's ongoing commitment to innovation, service excellence, and supporting firms in their mission to deliver a superior LP experience. It transforms ShareSecure into a comprehensive fund lifecycle tool, supporting both pre- and post-fundraising efforts. Firms can effectively tell their story and engage with key stakeholders at every stage of the process.

Elevate your investor communications with our award-winning software today. Discover more at altvia.com/sharesecure.

We'll also be at the PEI Investor Relations & Fundraising Forum in San Diego on September 24-25, 2024. Join us for our panel session, 'Technology Throughout the LP Lifecycle,' on September 25, 2024, to gain valuable insights and practical takeaways on leveraging technology to enhance every stage of the LP experience.

About Altvia

As the technology pioneer for private capital markets, Altvia is at the forefront of driving innovation that empowers GPs to deliver a best-in-class LP experience. Altvia's purpose-built and fully integrated technology platform helps to simplify data complexity, efficiently raise and deploy capital, and deliver a modern LP experience.

With an unwavering commitment to service excellence, product innovation, and a deep understanding of the industry's unique needs, Altvia has become a trusted partner for firms looking to optimize processes and stand out in the competitive market. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Altvia delivers value to hundreds of world-class clients and supports over 100,000 LP investors worldwide. Discover more at altvia.com.

