Altvia Introduces a Streamlined Solution to Simplify Fundraising Complexities for Alternative Asset Professionals

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Altvia, an industry-leading technology provider for fundraising and Investor Relations teams for private capital markets, unveiled AIMPro for Fundraising, a tailor-made solution, powered by the infrastructure of the #1 AI CRM, Salesforce, that provides fundraising professionals with a new way to manage investor relationships, streamline communication, and secure more capital.

With AIMPro for Fundraising, teams can track investor engagement, monitor pipeline progress, and manage communications—all within one intuitive, consolidated platform, eliminating the need for clicking around. This streamlined experience empowers fundraising professionals to engage investors more quickly, raise capital more efficiently, and scale operations with ease, while significantly reducing time spent on administrative tasks and cumbersome workflows.

Unlike other CRM software for private capital fundraising, AIMPro is uniquely positioned to leverage the Salesforce infrastructure and its robust third-party ecosystem to help fundraising professionals enhance their capital-raising efforts. AIMPro's ability to consolidate native relationship and CRM data with other fundraising point solutions provides one source of truth for groups looking to be strategic about their fundraising efforts and decisions.

"Altvia's extensive experience collaborating with fundraising teams in the alternative asset industry highlights the growing need for a streamlined solution. In today's environment, where relationship-building is key to raising capital, CRMs must offer modern, user-friendly interfaces that cater to tech-savvy users while providing the security and infrastructure to support firm-wide efforts," said Jef Rice, SVP of Product & Engineering.

Altvia has a long-standing history of not only understanding the unique challenges faced by IR and fundraising professionals but also delivering innovative solutions to address them. Complementing AIMPro, Altvia provides a comprehensive, end-to-end platform designed for teams looking to raise capital seamlessly. This includes our robust LP portal and VDR, ShareSecure; OnboardingBridge, an integrated e-subdoc solution with AIM CRM for streamlined investor onboarding; and Answers, a powerful analytics tool that equips your team to make smarter, data-driven decisions. This commitment to innovation has earned us the 2024 US PE Wire's award for Best Fundraising Solution.

About Altvia:

As the technology pioneer for private capital markets, Altvia drives innovation for GPs to deliver a best-in-class LP experience. Altvia is the first and only solution to successfully build a fully integrated CRM platform atop Salesforce—empowering private equity, venture capital, and other alternative asset professionals to simplify data complexity, efficiently raise and deploy capital, and deliver a modern LP experience.

With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a deep understanding of the unique needs of the industry, Altvia has become a trusted partner for firms seeking to optimize their fundraising processes and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape. Founded in 2006, Altvia is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, and serves a top-tier global clientele. Learn more at altvia.com.

