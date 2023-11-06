Alucio™ Adds Sage Therapeutics to Further Deepen Its Customer Base

"We are thrilled that Sage selected Beacon as part of their vision plan", said Jeff Asada, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success at Alucio, "We look forward to supporting their growing commercialization success while ensuring that Sage's field medical team can deepen KOL relationships." Post this

Beacon will also compliantly enable MSLs to assemble custom presentations to meet the individual information needs of their Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Additionally, Beacon's hybrid engagement functionality will provide unique, industry-specific features to enrich Sage's virtual meetings across leading video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Teams. It will also power in-person meetings with HCPs using both tablets and laptops where data service is unavailable.

Beacon's unifying scientific exchange workflow will seamlessly integrate into Sage's broader enterprise CMS-CRM eco-system, providing Sage leadership with access to even more comprehensive content and engagement metrics for strategic decision making.

"Alucio's Beacon platform will streamline and elevate our field based scientific exchange activities to help strengthen our relationships with HCPs", said Colville Brown, Vice President - Global Medical Affairs Depression Franchise. "Beacon was developed specifically for medical affairs needs and provides us with the modern capabilities we were seeking to support our ambitious growth plans."

Sage adds to Alucio's fast-growing roster of life science companies that have become Beacon customers. The platform can support both large and small pharma, biotech, and medical device companies seeking to manage and distribute scientific content more efficiently and expand their relationships with both medical KOLs and payers.

"We are thrilled that Sage selected Beacon as part of their Medical Affairs and Field Medical vision", said Jeff Asada, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Alucio, "We look forward to supporting their growing commercialization success while ensuring that Sage's field medical team can deepen KOL relationships as part of Sage's omnichannel orchestration efforts."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact: Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

