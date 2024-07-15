Alucio™ Adds Xeris Pharmaceuticals® to its Growing Customer Base

"Beacon's modern capabilities will complement our field medical team and support our continued focus in advancing medical research and innovations," commented Katie Chavanu, PharmD - VP, Medical Communications & Regional Medical Affairs at Xeris. Post this

Through this partnership, Xeris will have access to Beacon's modern, medical-specific CLM features. These include the platform's powerful content library management and on-demand publishing functionality to organize materials and distribute documents to their field medical team. Beacon will also compliantly enable MSLs to assemble custom presentations to meet the specific information needs of healthcare professionals.

Additionally, Beacon's hybrid engagement functionality will provide unique, purpose-built capabilities to enrich virtual meetings across leading video conferencing platforms like Zoom. The system will also power in-person meetings on tablets and laptops where internet service is unavailable. Xeris MSLs will be able to extend their HCP engagements post-meeting using the platform's secure, online Beacon Hub feature.

"We are excited to have selected Beacon to help advance our scientific exchange agility in Medical Affairs. Beacon's modern capabilities will complement our field medical team and support our continued focus in advancing medical research and innovations," commented Katie Chavanu, PharmD - VP, Medical Communications & Regional Medical Affairs at Xeris.

Xeris adds to Alucio's fast-growing roster of life science companies that have become Beacon customers. The platform can support both large and small pharma, biotech and medical device companies seeking to better manage and distribute scientific content, and to deepen their relationships with both medical key opinion leaders and payers.

"We are thrilled to be working with Xeris to help achieve their ambitious company goals and enhance their engagements with healthcare professionals. We look forward to launching Beacon for the Xeris Medical Affairs team and to supporting them every step of the way to ensure their success," said Alucio Co-Founder and CRO, Jeff Asada.

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact: Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

