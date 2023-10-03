Alucio™ and The Medical Science Liaison Society Publish Latest Content Customization Trends for KOL Engagement

"This survey really helps confirm the opportunity for Beacon to support our life science customers in realizing their modern scientific storytelling objectives", said Dave Gulezian, Co-Founder & CEO of Alucio. Tweet this

One of the key findings in the data was that while 68% of U.S. MSLs and 80% of U.S. medical affairs executives revealed that their companies were "always or usually flexible" in allowing for the customization of content for scientific exchanges, only 10% of the MSLs and 8% of the executives felt like their company had very effective processes and tools in place for crafting personalized scientific narratives.

This discrepancy, perceived customization flexibility coupled with a lack of effective support tools and processes, can result in inconsistent Key Opinion Leader (KOL) engagement effectiveness, misaligned organizational expectations, and critical compliance risks.

Moreover, over 50% of both U.S. and global MSLs report that they "rarely or never use" any content in their scientific exchange beyond PowerPoint files - whether video, animation, interactive tools, or other types of content. The reliance on more traditional, static content can lead to undifferentiated and less-impactful scientific storytelling that falls short of today's KOL expectations.

From a forward-looking standpoint, 98% of all respondents indicated that they were either "very or somewhat interested" in improving the process and tools in their organizations to facilitate modern scientific storytelling. This provides a unique and exciting opportunity for solutions like Alucio's Beacon scientific exchange platform.

Beacon is a modern content distribution, activation, and Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement platform built specifically for MSLs, Medical Affairs professionals, and Market Access teams. Among its distinctive features, Beacon's presentation builder stands out by offering the most advanced and user-friendly content assembly capabilities in the market today. It helps MSLs personalize and tailor presentations to meet the specific information needs of their audiences in a dynamic and compliant way.

Additionally, Beacon users have the flexibility to create custom presentations using diverse content assets and formats that go beyond traditional PowerPoint slides and can include videos, animations, website pages, HTML5 applications, PDF pages, etc.. The platform also supports various forms of interactivity within PowerPoint itself (e.g. slide builds, animations, hyperlinks, video embeds, etc.).

Beacon tracks presentation data at the slide or page level, and also enables users to capture actionable KOL sentiment at this same granular level. 98% of US MSLs surveyed stated that this capability was important.

"This survey really helps confirm the opportunity for Beacon to support our life science customers in realizing their modern scientific storytelling objectives", said Dave Gulezian, Co-Founder & CEO of Alucio. "Beacon's unique personalization capabilities can significantly improve meeting impact and serve as a critical part of a company's KOL omnichannel engagement strategy."

"We are excited to collaborate with Alucio on this report." stated Dr. Samuel Dyer, CEO of the MSL Society. "The data highlights that for Medical Science Liaisons, effective scientific storytelling is an invaluable tool that forges connections between cutting-edge research and KOLs. It enables MSLs to convey the latest medical advancements with clarity, fostering informed decision-making and ultimately improving patient care. The art of MSL storytelling is a catalyst for meaningful dialogues and positive outcomes."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

