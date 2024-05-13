Alucio™ Deepens AI Capabilities in Its Beacon Scientific Exchange Platform

"It is now possible to integrate relevant AI enhancements to Beacon that elevate convenience and personalization for MSLs. This is part of Alucio's broader AI product strategy that will lead toward future enhancements," said Eric Chen, Alucio's Chief Technology Officer. Post this

By using powerful AI technology within this controlled platform environment, Alucio will enhance Beacon's content discovery, content assembly, and KOL engagement capabilities.

AI's ability to analyze massive amounts of data and convert its findings into convenient visual formats will also help facilitate Med Affairs and MSL decision making.

As an example, with the help of AI, Beacon can present the most important and relevant content for a field user to explore through a custom, user-friendly dashboard available on login. Beacon will also be able to make specific content suggestions for users based on the material they have already selected when building a custom presentation.

Additionally, leveraging AI to further elevate the system's personalization capabilities, Beacon may propose the most effective content for an MSL to consider for an HCP meeting based on a variety of data associated with that specific HCP including previous interactions. More broadly, AI can also help to streamline various data entry and administrative tasks for MSLs to save them time.

"We are very excited about these new, advanced capabilities for the Beacon platform," said Eric Chen, Alucio's Chief Technology Officer. "It is now possible to integrate relevant AI enhancements to Beacon that elevate convenience and personalization for MSLs as part of an omnichannel engagement approach. This is part of Alucio's broader AI product strategy that will lead toward future enhancements."

"These new AI-enabled features will make finding content, building custom presentations and maintaining version control even easier and more efficient," commented Stacy Conner, Sr Director, Head of Field Excellence at AbbVie. "Any updates that can help save MSLs time and make their engagements more effective are extremely beneficial."

Overall, Beacon is uniquely suited to leverage AI technology utilizing only approved information sources that live within the platform, enabling innovative features that complement and enhance MSL expertise in a compliant manner.

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

