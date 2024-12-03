Alucio™ Introduces New AI-Driven Content Assembly Feature in Beacon

"This new capability will empower MSLs to share the right information at the right time, specific to the HCPs' needs," said Chad Fellers, Director - US Medical Strategy & Operations at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, I like that MSLs retain control over this customization process." Post this

Using AI, Beacon is now able to significantly enhance this capability with an ability for MSLs and other field users to auto-create these custom presentations, leveraging the latest HCP account and profile data combined with previous content usage and meeting history information. This provides MSLs with an opportunity to jump start the content assembly process, viewing content options they may not have otherwise considered.

The workflow associated with this new feature in Beacon to build automated custom presentations is extremely simple. Users select an HCP account and follow a few easy prompts to set various meeting parameters. Beacon then quickly assembles a suggested presentation using relevant, approved slides that the MSL can refine further if desired.

"I'm very excited about this new capability in Beacon. This advancement will make the personalization of content for HCPs even easier and more convenient for MSLs", said Chad Fellers, Director - US Medical Strategy & Operations at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. "It will also empower MSLs to share the right information at the right time, specific to the HCPs' needs. Additionally, I like that MSLs retain control over this customization process and can still make refinements to what is generated by AI technology."

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, AI-enabled scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

Media Contact

Lisa Amin, Alucio, 9257883533, [email protected], https://www.alucio.io

SOURCE Alucio