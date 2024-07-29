Alucio™ Introduces New Capabilities in Beacon to Measure Field Medical Impact

Medical Affairs and MSL Teams Can Now Better Assess Education Effectiveness
SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, today announced the introduction of new features in its Beacon platform that will help quantify the impact of field medical engagements with healthcare professionals (HCPs). Beacon is a modern content activation and Healthcare Professional (HCP) engagement platform built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals, and Market Access teams.
With this update, Beacon customers will now be able to better evaluate the quality of meetings taking place on the system in terms of learning effectiveness. For example, Alucio will seamlessly integrate digital survey features in various forms into the product. This will enable Beacon users to create and embed digital survey codes directly into a presentation at the appropriate junctures.
The newly integrated codes can then measure HCP awareness and knowledge both before and after a scientific exchange. The comparison of the results can then indicate whether the meeting produced any shift in perspectives based on the sharing of medical information and the related discussion.
These survey tools can be utilized by both HCPs and MSLs, with the data being aggregated by Beacon for various reports and deeper analytics.
"Medical Affairs teams always want to ensure that they are providing educational value to HCPs and their broader life science organizations. This new capability in the Beacon platform now provides a user friendly and practical way to help ascertain this," said Dapo Tomori, MD, an experienced Medical Affairs executive and physician.
Dave Gulezian, Alucio's Co-Founder & CEO, added: "The ability to quantify learning effectiveness as a result of a scientific exchange can be a struggle for Medical Affairs and MSL teams. Our customers and users are very excited about how these new Beacon features can help demonstrate the impact of their educational efforts."
About Alucio:
Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.
