Alucio™ Introduces New Capabilities in Beacon to Measure Field Medical Impact

The newly integrated codes can then measure HCP awareness and knowledge both before and after a scientific exchange. The comparison of the results can then indicate whether the meeting produced any shift in perspectives based on the sharing of medical information and the related discussion.

These survey tools can be utilized by both HCPs and MSLs, with the data being aggregated by Beacon for various reports and deeper analytics.

"Medical Affairs teams always want to ensure that they are providing educational value to HCPs and their broader life science organizations. This new capability in the Beacon platform now provides a user friendly and practical way to help ascertain this," said Dapo Tomori, MD, an experienced Medical Affairs executive and physician.

Dave Gulezian, Alucio's Co-Founder & CEO, added: "The ability to quantify learning effectiveness as a result of a scientific exchange can be a struggle for Medical Affairs and MSL teams. Our customers and users are very excited about how these new Beacon features can help demonstrate the impact of their educational efforts."

