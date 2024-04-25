Alucio™ Introduces Next Iteration of Product Advisory Board

"We are delighted to work with these strong and innovative industry leaders. They help to deepen our understanding of key industry trends and how our technology can be leveraged in the most effective ways," said Tom O'Connell, Alucio's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. Post this

Previous PAB members have helped Alucio identify gaps and opportunity areas related to medical affairs and market access processes and systems based on their personal experience and expertise - including in scientific exchange. Through their efforts, along with active engagement from the company's user community, they have helped shape the existing capabilities of Beacon platform and have informed ongoing product direction.

Alucio's new PAB members are listed below:

Stacy Connor , PharmD, MBA; Abbvie - National MSL Director (GI Care and HCV) Nationally recognized Medical Science Liaison trailblazer with nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare.

Chad Fellers, PharmD; Biogen - National Director, NMD Field Medical SMA and ALS teams A cross-functional powerhouse who leverages experiences across multiple therapeutic areas to guide clinical insights and team performance.

Yume Nguyen , MD; The Permanente Medical Group – Gastroenterologist A well-respected expert in Gastroenterology with a focus on GERD, colon cancer screening and prevention, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

, MD; The Permanente Medical Group – Gastroenterologist Dapo Tomori , MD, MBA; Akili Interactive – Former Vice President, Medical Affairs Internationally renowned physician executive with proven track record in multiple arenas including biology, technology, behavioral science, and healthcare ecosystems.

Robin Winter-Sperry, MD; Pfizer - Field Medical Excellence - International/Oncology Lead

A true veteran in the biopharma industry with 30 years of experience in creating strategy, structure, training, and operations in Medical Affairs and with Medical Science Liaisons.

, MD; Pfizer - Field Medical Excellence - International/Oncology Lead

"We are delighted to work with these strong and innovative industry leaders. They help to deepen our understanding of key industry trends and how our technology can be leveraged in the most effective ways," said Tom O'Connell, Alucio's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Along with input from our customers, this additional guidance is invaluable in our continued product evolution. We also sincerely thank our previous PAB members for their critical insights and contributions to our product success."

As part of this update, Alucio's previous PAB members will now move into an Emeritus status and will continue to support the company.

About Alucio:

Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a modern, cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

