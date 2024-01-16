Alucio™ Makes Major Strides, Finishing Record Year in 2023

"We are very proud of what we were able to achieve as an organization in 2023. Our product and company made significant strides over the year which is a testament to the capabilities and dedication of our stellar team," explained Dave Gulezian, Co-Founder & CEO of Alucio. Post this

Customers continued to respond very positively to Beacon's feature set and omnichannel engagement flexibility, and to the company's user centric, high-touch customer service approach. This led to a 100% satisfaction score in product effectiveness, platform efficiency, and overall customer support, as revealed in Alucio's annual customer survey. In fact, Alucio achieved 100% customer retention in 2023 with all clients remaining active and referenceable.

Over the past year, Alucio also secured many new life science customers for Beacon, helping them achieve field excellence and facilitate digital transformation - including replacing legacy CLM solutions. These included companies at the pre-commercialization stage, those in product launch mode, as well as global biopharma organizations with broad and diverse product portfolios. These additions resulted in the company significantly increasing the Beacon user count, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) by almost 60% as compared to the previous year.

"We are very proud of what we were able to achieve as an organization in 2023. Our product and company made significant strides over the year which is a testament to the capabilities and dedication of our stellar team," explained Dave Gulezian, Co-Founder & CEO of Alucio. "We'll continue to innovate and work to delight our customers in 2024 to further sustain our success."

About Alucio: Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.

Media Contact

Lisa Amin, Alucio, 9257883533, [email protected], https://www.alucio.io

SOURCE Alucio