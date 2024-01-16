Alucio™ Makes Major Strides, Finishing Record Year in 2023

Company Continues to Enhance Its Beacon Platform and Accelerate Growth
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alucio ™, a fast-growing provider of cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, delivered noteworthy results in 2023, and continued to deepen and extend Beacon's scientific exchange capabilities for users. Beacon, the company's flagship product, is a modern content activation and HCP engagement platform built specifically for Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), Medical Affairs professionals, and Market Access teams.
Over the course of the year, the Alucio product team introduced over fifty (50) Beacon enhancements based on a mix of direct customer input, product advisory board discussions, and company market research. These included the introduction of a new asynchronous KOL engagement feature called Beacon Hub, valuable updates to Beacon's industry-leading presentation builder, and the integration of relevant artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) features within Beacon's content library and search functionality.
Customers continued to respond very positively to Beacon's feature set and omnichannel engagement flexibility, and to the company's user centric, high-touch customer service approach. This led to a 100% satisfaction score in product effectiveness, platform efficiency, and overall customer support, as revealed in Alucio's annual customer survey. In fact, Alucio achieved 100% customer retention in 2023 with all clients remaining active and referenceable.
Over the past year, Alucio also secured many new life science customers for Beacon, helping them achieve field excellence and facilitate digital transformation - including replacing legacy CLM solutions. These included companies at the pre-commercialization stage, those in product launch mode, as well as global biopharma organizations with broad and diverse product portfolios. These additions resulted in the company significantly increasing the Beacon user count, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) by almost 60% as compared to the previous year.
"We are very proud of what we were able to achieve as an organization in 2023. Our product and company made significant strides over the year which is a testament to the capabilities and dedication of our stellar team," explained Dave Gulezian, Co-Founder & CEO of Alucio. "We'll continue to innovate and work to delight our customers in 2024 to further sustain our success."
About Alucio: Alucio is dedicated to the development of innovative software applications specifically for the life sciences industry. Alucio's flagship product, Beacon, is a cloud-based scientific exchange platform that enhances scientific dialogue and engagement between life science companies and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.alucio.io or contact Lisa Amin at [email protected] (925) 788-3533.
